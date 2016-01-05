At Unveiled, we got early access to CES. Here's what we saw (pictures)

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

A machine that reads your brainwaves or stimulates hair growth?

It's a hair growth stimulator!

The Perfect Blend

Full control

  • 1
    of 17
  • 2
    of 17
  • 3
    of 17
  • 4
    of 17
  • 5
    of 17
  • 7
    of 17
  • 8
    of 17
  • 9
    of 17
  • 10
    of 17
  • 11
    of 17
  • 12
    of 17
  • 13
    of 17
  • 14
    of 17
  • 15
    of 17
  • 16
    of 17
  • 17
    of 17

Swing for the fences with Zepp, which puts sensors in your bat, club or racquet to improve your game.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

Virtual reality is the next big thing, but it's not just about visuals. Sound is an important cue for VR storytelling, which is where French company Arkamys comes in.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

Belt up! This is Belty, a smart belt that does more than keep your trousers up -- it also measures your activity and vibrates if you've been sitting still for too long.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

These days you hear a lot about smart home automation, but how many smart thermostats look like they've got a funny hat on? The Ween device does, for a start.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read First Take

Wakey wakey, rise and...sniff? The SensorWake alarm clock rouses you from slumber not with a jarring noise but with a scent. Choose from smells including the ocean, lush jungle, a croissant or chocolate.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read First Take

A successfully funded Kickstarter project, Prizm is a music player that recognises who is in the room and plays appropriate music for who's listening and what time it is. It looks out for the Bluetooth or MAC addresses of the devices in the room and guesses what tune to play accordingly.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

Gaming comes to life with the Reach Robotics Mekamon, a spider-like battling 'bot controlled by your phone.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

If you're worried about what's going on in your home while you're not there, the ALLie Go home monitoring camera by IC Real Tech shoots and records 360-degree video so you can see into every corner.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

Smarter is as Smarter does. British company Smarter makes connected kitchen devices and also connects up the appliances you already have -- for example, the Smarter Detect listens for when your microwave or oven pings and alerts your phone.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller
Read More

What's this? It's the Tipron from Cerevo. And what is Tipron?

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

Tipron is a roving robot projector. It's designed to follow you around, projecting everything from news and weather to YouTube videos.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

Be still my beating heart: The Omron wrist BPM monitor is an inflatable blood pressure cuff the size of a watch.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

Freshen up your look with LG's Styler, a high-tech closet that removes smells or creases from the clothes within.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller
Read Full Review

Maybe it's just me, but I would likely not volunteer to put this on my head, regardless of what it does.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller

This man is obviously braver than me. iGrow, as the product is known, purportedly uses "Low--Level Light Therapy" to bathe your hair cells in light, triggering enhanced cellular activity or something. Look, I have no idea if this works, but it looks like something out of a Roger Corman movie, so I thought I'd include it here.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller

The Perfect Blend app paired with a smart scale will track the weight of the ingredients you add so that you never have too much or too little, and thus can achieve that...perfect blend. Hah!

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller

These Hunter ceiling fans will allow for full voice control through Siri if you have an iOS device.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller
1 of 17
|

At Unveiled, we got early access to CES. Here's what we saw (pictures)

Published:
Up Next
Mercedes-Benz shows digital dashboa...
6

Latest Stories

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

by
KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

by
HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by