CES 2015 Day 2: The highlights (pictures)

PonoPlayer

50 Cent's annual visit to the CNET stage

LG's dual curved-screen concept phone

Smart Home panel

A new path towards illumination

IO Hawk

Panasonic offers beauty advice

Nick Cannon live on stage

iHome connects Siri to your home

The Android smartphone with gaming controls

We got some hands-on time with the PonoPlayer -- the brainchild of Neil Young and the next must-have (or don't want) device for audiophiles.

Caption by / Photo by Screen capture by Lori Grunin/CNET
CNET saw its share of famous faces at CES on Day 2. In this year's chat with Brian Tong, 50 Cent spoke about SMS' new Star Wars headphones, the intersection of music and technology... and underpants.

Caption by / Photo by Screen capture by Lori Grunin/CNET

Because two curves are better than one, right?

Caption by / Photo by Screen capture by Lori Grunin/CNET

It really is amazing how much of the show revolves around the connected home. CNET Editor-in-Chief Lindsey Turrentine led a discussion of how far the Smart Home has come and how far it still needs to go.

Caption by / Photo by Screen capture by Lori Grunin/CNET

Forget glaring tail lights. BMW's M4 Concept Iconic Lights feature laser headlights at the front of the car and OLED tail lights at the rear. The OLEDs are ultra energy efficient and the display can be customized to different shapes and different.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET

Part Segway, part skateboard -- the IO Hawk moves intuitively as soon as you step on to the deck, and you can lean forward or back to control direction.

Caption by / Photo by Xiomara Blanco/CNET

CNET's Luke Westaway channels his inner Boy George with Panasonic's new smart mirror -- a futuristic display that allows you to check your hair and makeup before you walk out the door.

Caption by / Photo by Luke Westaway

It wasn't just 50 Cent who appeared on the CNET stage -- CES Entertainment Matters Ambassador Nick Cannon also came by to talk about tech at the show.

Caption by / Photo by Screen capture by Claire Reilly/CNET

Plug anything into the iHome Smart Plug to remotely control your devices via app. And thanks to home kit compatibility, you can ask Siri to turn things on and off for you.

Caption by / Photo by Screen capture by Claire Reilly/CNET

The W3D from Snail Games adds physical gaming controls to an Android smartphone to create a Vita-like experience.

Caption by / Photo by Dan Graziano/CNET
1 of 10
|

CES 2015 Day 2: The highlights (pictures)

Published:
