The Cat S61 is tough, versatile and can see inside walls

You know that the Cat S61 is rugged the moment you pick it up. 

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
On the back are the 16-megapixel camera, the thermal-imaging camera and a flash.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The thermal-imaging camera finds heat spots, like those in a human head.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
After you take a photo, you can share it as much as you like.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The bump on the top holds the thermal-imaging sensor.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
As the warning says, it's best not to look at the laser that can measure distance.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
A built-in air quality sensor will alert you when dangerous solvents, chemicals or other pollutants reach hazardous levels in the surrounding atmosphere.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The Cat S61 isn't exactly thin, but its die-case frame is built to last.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The rubbery build gives makes the Cat S61 easy to hold. The phone has a dustproof and waterproof covering, and it can withstand extreme temperatures.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Use the slots on the side to insert your SIM and memory cards.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The Cat S61 has a Full HD screen.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
It runs Android Oreo.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
