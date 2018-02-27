The Cat S61 is tough, versatile and can see inside walls

CNET también está disponible en español.
You know that the Cat S61 is rugged the moment you pick it up.
On the back are the 16-megapixel camera, the thermal-imaging camera and a flash.
The thermal-imaging camera finds heat spots, like those in a human head.
After you take a photo, you can share it as much as you like.
The bump on the top holds the thermal-imaging sensor.
As the warning says, it's best not to look at the laser that can measure distance.
A built-in air quality sensor will alert you when dangerous solvents, chemicals or other pollutants reach hazardous levels in the surrounding atmosphere.
The Cat S61 isn't exactly thin, but its die-case frame is built to last.
The rubbery build gives makes the Cat S61 easy to hold. The phone has a dustproof and waterproof covering, and it can withstand extreme temperatures.
Use the slots on the side to insert your SIM and memory cards.
The Cat S61 has a Full HD screen.
It runs Android Oreo.