CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Bosch Chairman Werner Struth

Bosch highlights efforts across tech sectors

ROSE net-zero energy house

Sensors all over your home

The new Bosch SensorTec BME280 sensor

Bosch Health Buddy app benefits from smartphone sensors

Bosch eBike

eBike in action

Bosch is focused on automated driving

Car tech sensors

More Bosch car tech

Park your car with an app

Electric car fueling station

  • 1
    of 14
  • 2
    of 14
  • 3
    of 14
  • 4
    of 14
  • 5
    of 14
  • 6
    of 14
  • 7
    of 14
  • 8
    of 14
  • 9
    of 14
  • 10
    of 14
  • 11
    of 14
  • 12
    of 14
  • 13
    of 14
  • 14
    of 14
Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
The ROSE house features various Bosch green tech elements, from solar panels to ground heat pumps.
Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
In addition to car tech, Bosch has also designed a sensor-based, Web-connected power assisting bicycle.
Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
Bosch says it's also working on a sensor and reservation network for electric car fueling.
Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
Caption by / Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
1 of 14
|

Cars, bikes, homes: Bosch wiggles its way into the smart life at CES 2014 (pictures)

Updated:
Up Next
Typo Keyboard Case: Hands-on with c...
9

Latest Stories

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

by
KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

by
HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by