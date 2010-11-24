Black Friday laptop deals (photos)

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Compaq CQ10 Netbook

Sony Vaio E-series 15-inch

No-name 7-inch Netbook

Acer Aspire AOD255-2331

HP 17-inch Blu-ray laptop

eMachines eME528

  • 1
    of 6
  • 2
    of 6
  • 3
    of 6
  • 4
    of 6
  • 5
    of 6
  • 6
    of 6

Best Buy
$149, minimum eight per store

This is a basic Intel Atom/160GB HDD/1GB RAM/Win 7 Starter Netbook, similar to models that usually go for around $299 (we assume it's an Intel Atom N460 CPU).

Though newer premium Netbooks make this feel pretty dated, it'll work for most entry-level tasks, and this is a nice discount, as long as you're comfortable with the limitations of the Netbook platform.

Note: For more info, check out our Black Friday laptop deals post here.

Caption by / Photo by bfads.net

Best Buy
$399, minimum 10 per store

Yes, they still make laptops with non-Core-series Intel Pentium dual-core CPUs. They won't do much for high-end users, but for basic Web surfing and documents, or DVD playback, it's a step above a Netbook (and with a bigger screen and an optical drive). At $399, it's about $100 less than what we'd expect to pay for a configuration like this.

Caption by / Photo by bfads.net

K-Mart
$89, limited quantities

Other than promising a 7-inch screen and Wi-Fi, there's not much info to go on for this laptop, although it probably has a non-Windows OS. Your mileage may vary, but for a rock-bottom e-mail machine, it may be worth a look.

Caption by / Photo by bfads.net
Radio Shack
$179, Minimum one per store

Another basic Atom/160GB Netbook, but this time, based on a model we've reviewed positively in the past. This would normally run about $100 more.

Caption by / Photo by bfads.net

Sam's Club
$499

It's hard to say exactly what model this 17-inch HP is, but it reminds us of the budget G72 line. It's got a basic Intel dual-core CPU, which isn't great, but on the other hand, it has 4GB of RAM and a 500GB hard drive. Throw in a Blu-ray drive for less than $500, and we can see the appeal.

Caption by / Photo by bfads.net

Wal-Mart
$198

On the plus side, this is a 15-inch Windows Home Premium laptop with 2GB of RAM and a 250GB hard drive. Our main pain point is the 2.2GHz Intel Celeron processor, which is a line we swore off years ago. Still, for less than the average entry-level Netbook, this seems like a functional machine (from a budget-minded sister brand to Gateway and Acer) for basic use.

Caption by / Photo by bfads.net
1 of 6
|

Black Friday laptop deals (photos)

Updated:
Up Next
15 tips for organizing your Gmail
16

Latest Stories

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

by
KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

by
HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by