All the cool and crazy new toys coming in 2017

After a lengthy hibernation, Teddy Ruxpin is back. The beloved storytime bear from the '80s has been given a modern tech make-over, with animated LCD screen eyes and touch sensors in his paws. He sounds exactly the same after 30 years, with the original voice recordings and stories. But instead of stories on cassette tapes, everything is digital and downloadable. He comes out this fall for $100.
XYZ Printing has just announced the first consumer 3D Printer to let you mix different colored filaments as you print, resulting in ombre color shading in your objects. The 2.0 Mix will retail at $449 in the US (roughly £360 and AU$585).
The Hero Droid BB-8, created by Spin Master, is a realistic RC-controlled version of the beloved Star Wars character. Measuring at 16-inches tall (well, 19 inches if you count the antenna), this droid responds to voice commands and reacts when you mention different movie characters. He rolls into stores this fall for $229.99
The more you play with Luvabella, a robotic baby doll, the more she learns. Out of the box, she's nothing but baby babble. But over time, she begins to learn words. Luvabella comes in three models: blonde, brunette and African-American. The doll will be priced at $99.99 (roughly £80 and AU$130) when it comes out this fall.
The Lightseekers mobile game layers together smart action figures, augmented reality and collectable cards. The action figures themselves are also the game controller. Starter packs with one action figure cost $70. But unlike Skylanders, instead of collecting multiple mini figurines, the idea is to build up one character with different accessories.
Choo Choo Shoes make train noises and have blinking lights triggered by your child's motions and the soles make railroad track prints in the dirt. They'll be out this summer for about $40 (roughly £30 and AU$50).
PixPlay lets you put your old phone to use as a camera toy for your child. The shutter button of any phone that fits in the case is connected via a headphone adapter and an app loaded on the phone lets your child play with their photos with simple editing.
The Feel Flux set is a playful new toy from Belgium. Toss a highly magnetic ball through the cylindrical companion piece and it seems to magically slow down before it falls out the other side. Get the Skill Set at $79 (roughly £60, AU$100) with two of the cylinders and you can toss the ball back and forth with graceful tricky motions. YouTube stardom is just some practice away.
Helio is an educational nightlight that comes with five starter discs with information that gets projected on the ceiling to give your child something interesting to focus on as they get into bedtime mode.
Meccano M.A.X is a kit robot you can build and program with an accompanying app via Bluetooth. He talks as well as learns information as you talk with him, and will react when his sensor catches movement close by, saying "What was that?!". The bot will wait to hear your answer.
The Actev Motors Arrow smart electric go-kart is for kids who want an upgrade from the Power Wheels, but it has the high-tech safety features to keep parents at ease. Available now starting at around $1,000, this comes with GPS and Wi-Fi for geofencing, and sensors for collision detection.
Razor's new powered skateboards include the Longboard and Cruiser models, seen here. They move up to 10 mph and run for 40 minutes of continuous use. They come with a remote control you hold in your hand as you ride.
This powered scooter called the Razor X will be $199 (roughly £160, AU$260) and is fairly compact when folded. It can travel at 10 mph for up to 45 minutes of continuous use on it's lithium ion battery. This model is for a child, but an adult commuter model may be in the works.
Beatmoovz are wristbands that make music as you dance. The bands can be worn on your wrists or ankles and come with an app full of sounds to select from, or record your own. As you snap your wrists in a percussive fashion, the app will play the sounds you have selected creating a physical beatbox effect.
The Trumpism Randomizer Mask, made by Redwood Ventures, has voice recognition technology to detect when certain specific Trump keywords are said, such as "China," "deal," "wall," or "bigly." Once detected, it then responds with a random mashup of Trump-like statements recorded by an impersonator. It hopes to make Halloween masks great again, priced at around $30.