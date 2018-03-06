Best wireless headphones for making calls

CNET también está disponible en español.

Jabra Elite 65t

Apple AirPods

Bose QuietComfort 35 II

Beats Studio Wireless 3

Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless

AfterShokz Trekz Air

Jabra Elite 25e

Plantronics Backbeat Pro 2

BeatsX

Bose QuietControl 30

Jabra Halo Smart

Plantronics BackBeat Sense

Sennheiser HD1

Plantronics Voyager Focus

Jabra's new totally wireless earphones feature dual microphones in each bud and a side-tone feature that allows you to hear your voice in the earphones as you talk. They work very well as a stereo headset for making calls. I have even worn them under a ski helmet and callers said they could hear me fine as I skied!

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

The AirPods' look may not be everybody's cup of tea, but they do work really well as a headset.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
£159.00
Read Full Review
See at Apple

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II is a full-size, around-ear wireless Bluetooth headphone that also includes active noise cancellation and doubles as an advanced headset for making cell phone calls.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review

Beats has improved the noise cancelling in its Studio Wireless 3 and it works quite well as a headset, with a side-tone feature that allows you to hear your voice inside the headphone as you talk.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review

The Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless is Sennheiser's answer to the Bose QuietComfort 35 and like the Bose, it delivers business-class headset performance.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
£229.00
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.co.uk

A lot of runners and bikers like to use bone-conduction headphones like AfterShokz's highly rated Trekz Air because they leave your ears open to hear the outside -- and traffic around you. But they're also very good for making calls and actually sound better for listening to speech than music.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
£149.95
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.co.uk

Jabra's affordable neckband-style headphone, the Elite 25e, does a nice job as a headset.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
£69.99 Typical Price
Read First Take

Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 may be the best value in full-size wireless noise-canceling headphones. As you might expect from Plantronics, it doubles as an excellent headset.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review

BeatsX earphones are designed to be worn around all day (you barely notice you have them around your neck). In our tests, they worked well for call-making duties.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
£129.95
Read Full Review
See at Apple

The Bose QuietControl 30 is a noise-canceling in-ear neckband-style wireless headphone that delivers strong performance as a headset.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
£259.95
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.co.uk

While I wish Jabra's Halo Smart neckband-style headphone worked a little better as a sports headphone, with fins to secure the buds in your ears, it certainly delivers as a headset.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review

The BackBeat Sense is very comfortable for an on-ear headphone, sounds good and is great for making calls.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read Full Review

The HD1 In-ear Wireless is Sennheiser's first neckband style headphone and is designed to be worn around all day for both music listening and making calls. It's $200 on Amazon.

Caption by / Photo by Sennheiser
Read First Take

The Plantronics Voyager Focus is the business-class version of the Plantronics BackBeat Sense. For music, it's going to sound the same as the BackBeat Sense, but as you can see from the picture, the Voyager Focus has a boom microphone. It also includes a USB dongle to connect directly to a PC. It's $200 on Amazon.

Caption by / Photo by Plantronics
Best wireless headphones for making calls

