The most powerful gaming laptops, ranked

Meet the most powerful gaming laptops we've tested

Acer Predator 21 X

MSI GT83VR

Asus ROG G701V

Alienware 17 R4

Origin PC Eon17-X (2017)

Origin Eon17-X (2016)

Razer Blade Pro

Asus ROG G752VS OC

Asus ROG Zephyrus

Alienware 15 R4

Acer Predator Triton 700

HP Omen 17

Origin PC Evo 15-S (Late 2017)

Origin PC Evo 15-S (2016)

Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503V

MSI GS73VR Stealth Pro 4K

Alienware 13 R3 OLED

Razer Blade

Lenovo Legion Y720

Microsoft Surface Book 2

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 (late 2017)

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 (early 2017)

Origin PC Eon15-S (2017)

Lenovo Legion Y520

Asus ROG Strix GL753VE-DS74-64

Acer Aspire VX 15

Dell XPS 15 (2017)

See the scores

  • acer-predator-21-x-17.jpg
  • msi-ces-2017-10.jpg
  • asus-rog-g752vs-oc-10.jpg
  • eb526942-333b-4c80-9b44-8a5b84f1c145
  • Origin PC Eon17-x 2017
  • origin-eon17-x-2016-19.jpg
  • razer-blade-pro-late-2016-15.jpg
  • asus-rog-g752vs-oc-20.jpg
  • rog-zephyrus-4.jpg
  • img-0045-1
  • Acer Predator Triton 700
  • hp-omen-17-03.jpg
  • Origin PC Evo15-S (2017)
  • origin-pc-evo-15-s-17.jpg
  • 02-gaming-laptop-dan
  • msi-gs73vr-stealth-pro-4k-16.jpg
  • alienware-13-r3-oled-10.jpg
  • Razer Blade 2017
  • lenovo-legion-y720-ces2017-017.jpg
  • Microsoft Surface Book 2 (15 inch)
  • Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming late 2017
  • dell-inspiron-15-7000-2017-09.jpg
  • origin-pc-eon15-s-2017-12.jpg
  • lenovo-legion-y520-4.png
  • asus-rog-strix-gl753ve-ds74-64.jpg
  • acer-aspire-vx-15-01.jpg
  • dell-xps-15-2017-12.jpg
  • Acer Predator Triton 700
There's never been a better time to be a laptop gamer. Slimmer designs paired with more powerful processors and graphics cards have brought gaming laptops closer than ever to performance previously found only in desktops.  

Laptops can now easily support high-end virtual reality headsets like the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, and new designs can fit top-tier graphics hardware into wafer-thin laptop bodies.

For this roundup, we've taken all the laptops with discrete graphics hardware we've tested over the past two years and ranked them based on 3D performance. These are the top performers from that group. 

When reviewing a gaming laptop or desktop, we run preset tests using several games, including Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Bioshock Infinite and others, along with standard benchmarks like 3DMark, which is designed to test a computer's 3D graphic rendering capabilities.

For this list, we're ranking the laptops in descending order of 3DMark scores, but the real-world game scores (presented as the number of frames of animation per second the laptop can render) match very closely. Note that these scores are specifically for the exact configurations of each laptop we tested, and almost all can be configured with a wide range of options.

The handful of laptops with dual video cards (rare in a laptop) came out on top, followed by laptops with a single Nvidia 1080 GPU and so on down the list. The no. 1 spot is held by the most expensive laptop we've ever reviewed, the $9,000 Acer Predator 21 X. But at more reasonable prices, systems from Asus, Alienware, Origin PC, Lenovo, HP, MSI and Razer, among others, are all represented.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

GPU: (2) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra: 9,444

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
GPU: (2) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra: 8,594

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra: 5,226

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra: 5,024

Photo by Mark Licea/CNET
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra: 4,970

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra: 4,919

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra: 4,456

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra: 4,126

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 with Max-Q Design 

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra: 4,126

Photo by Claire Reilly/CNET
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra: 4,054

Photo by Joseph Kaminski/CNET

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 with Max-Q Design

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra: 4,028

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra: 3,816

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 with Max-Q Design

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra: 3,180

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra: 2,671

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra: 2,657

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra: 2,647

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra: 2,609

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra: 2,593

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra: 2,523

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra: 2,283

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 with Max-Q Design

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra: 2,266

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra: 1,871

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra: 1,861

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti   

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra: 1,855

Photo by Lenovo
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra: 1,822

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra: 1,252

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra: 1,242

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
This breakdown of the specific models and scores shows how the laptops compared in both 3DMark scores and graphics hardware. Result in bold indicate new additions since our last gaming laptop roundup. 

We'll update this list with new gaming laptops as we test and review them.

Read more of our laptop reviews here. 


System Name

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra score

Graphics Card 

1

Acer Predator 21X

9,444

(2) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

2

MSI GT83

8,594

(2) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

3

Asus ROG G701V

5,226

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

4

Alienware 17 R4

5,024

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

5

Origin PC Eon 17-X (2017)

4,970

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

6

Origin PC Eon 17-X (2016)

4,919

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

7

Razer Blade Pro

4,456

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

8

Asus ROG G752VS-XS74K

4,126

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070

9

Asus ROG Zephyrus

4,095

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 with Max-Q Design 

10

Alienware 15 R4

4,054

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070

11

Acer Predator Triton 700

4,028

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 with Max-Q Design 

12

HP Omen (17-inch)

3,816

Nvidia Geforce GTX 1070

13

Origin PC Evo 15-S

3,180

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 with Max-Q- Design

14

Origin PC Evo 15-S

2,671

Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060

15

Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition GL503V

2,657

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

16

MSI GS73VR-7RF Stealth Pro

2,647

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

17

Alienware 13 R3 (OLED late 2016)

2,609

Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060

18

Razer Blade

2593

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

19

Lenovo Legion Y720

2,523

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

20

Microsoft Surface Book 2

2,283

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

21

Dell Inspiron 15 7577 Gaming (late 2017)

2,266

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 with Max-Q Design 

22

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming

1,871

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti

23

Origin PC Eon 15-S

1,861

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti

24

Lenovo Legion Y520

1,855

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

25

Asus ROG Strix GL753VE-DS74

1,822

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti

26

Acer Aspire VX 15

1,252

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050

27

Dell XPS 15 (2017)

1,242

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
