FromSoftware doesn't make bad video games. It makes classics, stone-cold classics, one after another.
But Bloodborne might be the best FromSoftware game yet.
A brand new universe, a faster paced combat style, ludicrously well-designed environments and beautiful enemy design. Bloodborne is difficult, but it's intensely rewarding. Crucially, it's a great entry point into the "Souls" genre.
A mind-bendingly massive open world that somehow doesn't sacrifice depth. Visually glorious. It also features surprisingly good writing and a mission structure that makes traditional side-quests feel meaningful.
Prepare to sacrifice much of your life to this behemoth.
DOOM is extremely good. This is established fact. This reboot had no right being as good as it is. It harks back to a different kind of first-person shooter. It's about getting up close and personal with monster-demons and spilling their innards on blood-stained floors.
Nier: Automata was released in the same calendar year as games like Breath of the Wild, Mario Odyssey and Horizon: Zero Dawn, but there are people who think Nier: Automata was better than all of those video games.
I disagree, but even coming close to that level of quality is intense. Nier: Automata deserves your attention at the very least. It's extremely good.
Just when you think it's safe to write the first-person shooter off as a banal genre devoid of innovation, along comes Titanfall 2. Titanfall 2 is like any other shooter except wall running, double jumping, turning into gigantic robots and uh...
Actually it's not like another shooter at all. That's why it's so great.
INSIDE is short, disturbing and stays with you long after you're done.
It really is one of those unforgettable gaming experiences. To explain more would spoil it. Just know that it is polished, smart, unique, interesting: It's just a well-made "thing" that you should experience.
In a lot of ways it feels like a coming out party for the Monster World series, which has always been huge in Japan, but has only flirted with success in the west.
Now it feels like everyone is talking about Monster Hunter, and with good reason. It takes what we already love about Monster Hunter and makes it more accessible and just... bigger. We've been used to playing Monster Hunter on under-powered handhelds. Playing it on a big boy console just takes Monster Hunter to the stratosphere.