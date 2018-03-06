CNET también está disponible en español.

Horizon: Zero Dawn

Bloodborne

The Witcher 3

Persona 5

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Rocket League

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

The Witness

Undertale

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

What Remains of Edith Finch

DOOM

Nier: Automata

Resident Evil 7

Titanfall 2

Overwatch

Destiny 2

Dark Souls 3

INSIDE

Monster Hunter: World

Horizon: Zero Dawn is like Video Games: The Greatest Hits.

It has the sprawling mission structure of The Witcher 3, Metroid Prime style scanning, Tomb Raider-esque bow and arrows and survival. 

And it has fricken' robot dinosaurs with fricken' laser beams. 

It also -- somehow -- weaves its ludicrous high concept into a story that not only works, but is actually incredibly compelling, affecting and features great writing and layered characters. 

It's arguably the best game on the PlayStation 4. 

Caption by / Photo by Sony

FromSoftware doesn't make bad video games. It makes classics, stone-cold classics, one after another.

But Bloodborne might be the best FromSoftware game yet. 

A brand new universe, a faster paced combat style, ludicrously well-designed environments and beautiful enemy design. Bloodborne is difficult, but it's intensely rewarding. Crucially, it's a great entry point into the "Souls" genre.

Caption by /

The Witcher 3 is glorious. 

A mind-bendingly massive open world that somehow doesn't sacrifice depth. Visually glorious. It also features surprisingly good writing and a mission structure that makes traditional side-quests feel meaningful. 

Prepare to sacrifice much of your life to this behemoth. 

Caption by / Photo by CD Projekt Red

Do you like inter-dimensional, high-school drama anime featuring tremendously good-looking teenagers fighting demonic manifestations from another universe?

Boy, do I have the video game for you.

Spoilers: The game is Persona 5.

Caption by / Photo by Atlus

From a story-telling perspective Metal Gear Solid V is a brutal, unfinished mess. 

But that doesn't even matter.

Because the absolute core of Metal Gear Solid 5 -- the sneaking, the moment-to-moment cat-and-mouse game of evading guards -- is just so mechanically dense and polished. 

Metal Gear Solid is simultaneously the most accessible Metal Gear game ever made and the most complex. I'm still scratching my head as to how they achieved that.

Play this video game.

Caption by /

Rocket League is soccer with cars and it is so good I can't even believe it exists in this broken, corrupt world. 

It's not quite as popular compared to when it was initially released and everyone was going crazy, but Rocket League still has a massive core community.

And the game is just so instantaneously fun. So you should probably play it.

Caption by / Photo by Psyonix

Uncharted 4 isn't the strongest entry in the series (that's still the bar-setting Uncharted 2) but it's still a benchmark in visual story-telling excellence. 

It's a little bit too long, with way too many shooting sections, but Uncharted 4 does some truly ground-breaking things in terms of video game story-telling. 

And it's one of the most beautiful games ever made.

Caption by /

The Witness is designed to make you feel like a complete idiot. 

In a good way.

You know how games like Metroid and Zelda sort of guide your progress by slowly giving you items that act like keys to unlocking brand new areas.

The Witness is sorta like that, only it upgrades your actual brain. With puzzles.

This game is extremely good. 

Caption by / Photo by Jonathan Blow

Undertale is for people who have played a lot of video games.

I mean that in a good way. It's got in-jokes, subverts tropes, it's razor sharp and actually properly funny. It's also a really interesting RPG and you should play it.

Caption by /

Punching Nazis: The Video Game.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus was one of the best games of 2017. A culturally relevant one as well. 

Caption by / Photo by Bethesda

A unique, story-focused game that'll pique the interest of folks that liked Gone Home, Dear Esther or games of that ilk. 

Like those games What Remains of Edith Finch is narratively driven, short but affecting.

Caption by / Photo by Gamespot

DOOM is extremely good. This is established fact. This reboot had no right being as good as it is. It harks back to a different kind of first-person shooter. It's about getting up close and personal with monster-demons and spilling their innards on blood-stained floors. 

Enjoy!

Caption by /

Nier: Automata was released in the same calendar year as games like Breath of the Wild, Mario Odyssey and Horizon: Zero Dawn, but there are people who think Nier: Automata was better than all of those video games.

I disagree, but even coming close to that level of quality is intense. Nier: Automata deserves your attention at the very least. It's extremely good.

Caption by / Photo by Giant Bomb

Every so often Resident Evil becomes awesome again. There's a cycle.

Resident Evil 2: awesome. Resident Evil 4: very awesome.

Resident Evil 5 through to 6: not awesome.

Resident Evil 7: extremely awesome. 

It's great to see the granddaddy video game horror series back to its best. This game is wild. Brace yourself.

Caption by /

Just when you think it's safe to write the first-person shooter off as a banal genre devoid of innovation, along comes Titanfall 2. Titanfall 2 is like any other shooter except wall running, double jumping, turning into gigantic robots and uh...

Actually it's not like another shooter at all. That's why it's so great.

Caption by /

You already know about Overwatch

This game is kinda at its best on PC, but the consoles version also rules. Just a tremendously made online shooter with great character design and well-balanced gameplay. 

Caption by / Photo by Blizzard Entertainment

Did you like Destiny? Do you like replaying the same levels over and over, grinding till you can grind no more with your friends. Abandoning the real world in search of ephemeral pleasures. 

Boy, do I have a game for you.

Nah, just joking. Destiny 2 is mostly good. 

Caption by / Photo by Giant Bomb

Dark Souls 3, like all Dark Souls games, is an acquired taste. But once you acquire that taste, everything else is ash in your mouth.

These games are good. 

Dark Souls 3 is great because it's refined and modern and eliminates a lot of the clunk of Dark Souls. It also features some of the best level design in any "Souls" game to date.

Caption by / Photo by From Software

INSIDE is short, disturbing and stays with you long after you're done.

It really is one of those unforgettable gaming experiences. To explain more would spoil it. Just know that it is polished, smart, unique, interesting: It's just a well-made "thing" that you should experience. 

Caption by / Photo by Playdead

Monster Hunter: World is the new kid on the block. 

In a lot of ways it feels like a coming out party for the Monster World series, which has always been huge in Japan, but has only flirted with success in the west. 

Now it feels like everyone is talking about Monster Hunter, and with good reason. It takes what we already love about Monster Hunter and makes it more accessible and just... bigger. We've been used to playing Monster Hunter on under-powered handhelds. Playing it on a big boy console just takes Monster Hunter to the stratosphere.

Caption by /
