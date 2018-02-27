CNET también está disponible en español.
Asus just unveiled the Asus ZenFone 5 at Mobile World Congress 2018, in Barcelona.
If the Asus ZenFone 5 looks familiar, that may be because of its striking resemblance to Apple's iPhone X.
Like the iPhone X, the ZenFone 5 has a "notch" above the display that houses the phone's front camera and other hardware.
The top notch allows for thinner bezels and maximizes the screen's real estate.
Other iPhone-like features includes the dual cameras on the back of the phone.
Just because the ZenFone 5 looks like the iPhone X doesn't mean it doesn't stand on its own. It's got AI-enhanced cameras with a 120-degree wide-angle lens, Night HDR and AI scene detection.
Other things that set it apart from the iPhone X include a rear fingerprint scanner...
...a 3.5mm-headphone jack...
...and an Android Oreo-powered operating system.
Asus also released a ZenFone 5Z variant which comes with a Snapdragon 845 processor instead of the ZenFone 5's Snapdragon 636 chip.
