A versatile and affordable Chromebook

Tablet mode

Rounded edges

Uncomfortable configuration

Tent mode

Ports

Rear speakers

Keyboard stand

MacBook-like keys

Physical buttons

Google Play Store ready

Cheap and chic Chromebook

The Asus Chromebook Flip is a simple 10-inch notebook that's a great deal for its price.

Photo by Xiomara Blanco/CNET


For $299 (£349), the laptop can also transform into a tablet.

Note: AU pricing and availability have yet to be announced, but pricing converts to AU$375.

Photo by Xiomara Blanco/CNET


The laptop has comfortable rounded edges when closed.

Photo by Xiomara Blanco/CNET


But when folded open into a tablet, the edges flare out and uncomfortably dig into your palms.

Photo by Xiomara Blanco/CNET


The tend mode works best for watching video.

Photo by Xiomara Blanco/CNET


With a simple port selection, don't expect to connect many external peripherals.

Photo by Xiomara Blanco/CNET


The down-firing speakers are surprisingly loud. Propping the laptop in tent mode allows the speakers and screen to shine.

Photo by Xiomara Blanco/CNET


The keyboard can also be flipped back to be used as a stand instead.

Photo by Xiomara Blanco/CNET


With its black keys and all-metal design, the Asus has some superficial similarities to the Apple MacBook Pro.

Photo by Xiomara Blanco/CNET


There are physical volume and power buttons on the laptop's left edge.

Photo by Xiomara Blanco/CNET


In beta mode the notebook can access the Google Play store and download apps, like an Android device.

Photo by Xiomara Blanco/CNET


If you're interested in a small Chromebook for traveling, the small and lightweight Asus Chromebook Flip C101 is an excellent and affordable choice.

Photo by Xiomara Blanco/CNET

Travel light with this Asus Chromebook

