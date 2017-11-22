Travel light with this Asus Chromebook

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
The Asus Chromebook Flip is a simple 10-inch notebook that's a great deal for its price.
For $299 (£349), the laptop can also transform into a tablet.
Note: AU pricing and availability have yet to be announced, but pricing converts to AU$375.
The laptop has comfortable rounded edges when closed.
But when folded open into a tablet, the edges flare out and uncomfortably dig into your palms.
The tend mode works best for watching video.
With a simple port selection, don't expect to connect many external peripherals.
The down-firing speakers are surprisingly loud. Propping the laptop in tent mode allows the speakers and screen to shine.
The keyboard can also be flipped back to be used as a stand instead.
With its black keys and all-metal design, the Asus has some superficial similarities to the Apple MacBook Pro.
There are physical volume and power buttons on the laptop's left edge.
In beta mode the notebook can access the Google Play store and download apps, like an Android device.
If you're interested in a small Chromebook for traveling, the small and lightweight Asus Chromebook Flip C101 is an excellent and affordable choice.