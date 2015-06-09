Cracking the Easter eggs in Apple's WWDC opener (pictures)

The piece opens with fancy director man David LeGary (can't you tell by his French-sounding name?) sitting in his office talking to himself or maybe the camera (our first "Birdman" homage) with a 12-inch gold MacBook, a model of Moscone Center and (presumably) his outrageous stage design. Also note the five larger-than-life iPhone cutouts in the back that you may have missed at the beginning of the not-so-steady keynote stream.
The crow from the titular game Monument Valley is seen here, patiently listening to actress Charlyne Yi describe the app she's developing, Work Crush. It notifies users when their work crush is nearby.
While the fingers are self-explanatory (they're for swiping -- though admittedly a little creepy) and Leo's Fortune is featured probably because it was named one of the Best of iTunes 2014, the astronaut is a little harder to pin down. Is it a reference to NASA, or to new Apple Watch app Lifeline?
An angel investor played by Matt Walsh of "Veep" asks Hader's David LeGary what this costume represents.
"You make millions off kids' dreams," LeGary tells him. "So I'm just a rich guy," Walsh says.
They hoist him up in a harness (in yet another "Birdman" homage) and just before coins spill out of him, we get a very J.J. Abrams-esque lens flare (who would later feature in one of the keynote's premade videos).
A bear, three silver ladies and an Amy Pond lookalike feature in the foreground of this magnificent shot of the Dolby Theatre. (That's where the Academy Awards ceremony is held, in case you were curious.)
Our first real shot of what we think is the Playdots logo (makers of TwoDots) also gives an unexpected glimpse at the first attack of our robot overlords, as the quadcopter hurls a cup of coffee at a silver maiden.