Cracking the Easter eggs in Apple's WWDC opener (pictures)

Bill Hader as David LeGary

Monument Valley

Angry Bird(s)

Burning Man

Gold vs. silver

Tinder

'The pretty one'

Quad-coffee

Crossy Road

Evernote

Tips

Tim Cookalikes

Lyft-stache

Fingers, Leo...an astronaut?

Goat Simulator

Photos & Camera

Angel investor

Photos and iTunes

Run it!

A...pancake?

Danny the developer

App Store song

Pudi puttin' on the Ritz

Red Vine?

Quadcopter attack

Bros abound

Danny Pudi, Superstar

Restart

The piece opens with fancy director man David LeGary (can't you tell by his French-sounding name?) sitting in his office talking to himself or maybe the camera (our first "Birdman" homage) with a 12-inch gold MacBook, a model of Moscone Center and (presumably) his outrageous stage design. Also note the five larger-than-life iPhone cutouts in the back that you may have missed at the beginning of the not-so-steady keynote stream.

Caption by / Photo by Apple screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz
The crow from the titular game Monument Valley is seen here, patiently listening to actress Charlyne Yi  describe the app she's developing, Work Crush. It notifies users when their work crush is nearby.

Caption by / Photo by Apple screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz
Egocentric director David LeGary comes up the stairs in another direct homage to "Birdman" and finds Red from Angry Birds getting ready in a corner. "Get angry, Red, get angry! I need you angry!"

Caption by / Photo by Apple screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz
Get it...because he's burning...I'll see myself out.

Caption by / Photo by Apple screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz
Can you even tell the difference away from an open flame?

Caption by / Photo by Apple screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz
It's not rocket science: left means no, right means yes.

Caption by / Photo by Apple screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz
When faced with the dreaded "group picture" on Tinder, which way do you swipe? Right, and hope it's the pretty one, or do you choose not to risk it and go left?

Caption by / Photo by Apple screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz
Soon, every building will have an interoffice delivery drone. Maybe ours will come with cream and sugar.

Caption by / Photo by Apple screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz
If you squint past the quadcopter, you can see the Crossy Road app hanging out before its stage time.

Caption by / Photo by Apple screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz
Excuse me.

Caption by / Photo by Apple screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz
Pardon me.

Caption by / Photo by Apple screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz
The director asks the Tim Cookalikes (because you can never really have "Too Many Cooks"): "You guys are good to get wet, right?"

Caption by / Photo by Apple screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz
The inimitable pink Lyft-'stache also makes a cameo in the WWDC opening skit.

Caption by / Photo by Apple screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz
While the fingers are self-explanatory (they're for swiping -- though admittedly a little creepy) and Leo's Fortune is featured probably because it was named one of the Best of iTunes 2014, the astronaut is a little harder to pin down. Is it a reference to NASA, or to new Apple Watch app Lifeline?

Caption by / Photo by Apple screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz
"I'm not feeling it kill it," director David LeGary says of the Goat Simulator goat made real. So the handler takes out an ax.

"No, no, no, don't actually kill it!"

Caption by / Photo by Apple screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz
The inseparable pair.

Caption by / Photo by Apple screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz
An angel investor played by Matt Walsh of "Veep" asks Hader's David LeGary what this costume represents.

"You make millions off kids' dreams," LeGary tells him. "So I'm just a rich guy," Walsh says.

They hoist him up in a harness (in yet another "Birdman" homage) and just before coins spill out of him, we get a very J.J. Abrams-esque lens flare (who would later feature in one of the keynote's premade videos).

Caption by / Photo by Apple screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz
The (almost obsolete) iTunes app is seen here cavorting with Photos (no sign of Camera).

Caption by / Photo by Apple screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz
A bear, three silver ladies and an Amy Pond lookalike feature in the foreground of this magnificent shot of the Dolby Theatre. (That's where the Academy Awards ceremony is held, in case you were curious.)

Caption by / Photo by Apple screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz
While I have no idea why the pancake is featured, I choose to believe it relates to Bill Hader's turn in "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs," where he turns weather into food.

Caption by / Photo by Apple screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz
A wild Danny Pudi appears as a developer, with Genesis in his CD tower. (Bonus points if you can name the album.)

Caption by / Photo by Apple screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz
Pudi breaks into a song about creating an app and getting it into the App Store, surrounded by not only the apps we've already seen, but also his own app (the one with his face on it).

Yes, I wrote out the lyrics. No, I do not have a problem. Yes, I will give them to you if you ask.

Caption by / Photo by Apple screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz
Check out the code in the background.

Caption by / Photo by Apple screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz
In what I desperately wish were a shout-out to "Fringe," Charlyne Yi offers her work crush, I mean boss, a snack.

Caption by / Photo by Apple screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz
Our first real shot of what we think is the Playdots logo (makers of TwoDots) also gives an unexpected glimpse at the first attack of our robot overlords, as the quadcopter hurls a cup of coffee at a silver maiden.

Caption by / Photo by Apple screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz
Bros in pink tees (no judgment, that's just what their shirts say) turn Pudi into a golden idol as he's hoisted into the air.

Caption by / Photo by Apple screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz
See stage right for Health.

Caption by / Photo by Apple screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz
The simple computer-plus-water-bottle setup is revealed, along with the classic Apple chime.

"Let's hope he doesn't get booed," Charlyne Yi and Bill Hader agree as they walk off.

Caption by / Photo by Apple screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz
