Android 3.0 Honeycomb's new features (photos)

Instead of the Android smartphone browser that treats multiple browser tabs as windows, the Honeycomb browser uses true side-by-side tabs, just like a desktop browser. A new "incognito" mode turns on private surfing. Users can also automatically sign in to Google sites and sync bookmarks with the Chrome desktop browser once they sign in with their account.
Icons and widgets comfortably cohabitate on the five customizable screens (pictured.) Instead of just swiping through the five screens, you can get to an overview of them, like a wireframe, to more easily identify and select the one you want.