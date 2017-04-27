All the new laptops, tablets, VR headsets and more from Acer's global press conference

CNET también está disponible en español.

Acer Predator Triton 700

Acer Aspire U27

Leap Ware

Acer Windows Mixed Reality headset

Acer Predator Helios 300

Acer Predator X27 gaming monitor

Acer Swift 1

Acer Swift 3

Acer Switch 5

Acer is pitching this as a super-thin premium gaming laptop. It's 18.9mm thick, which is pretty slim for a gaming laptop.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
It's got an interesting look, with fans and cooling components sitting above the mechanical keyboard, which gets pushed forward. Why push it forward? Because the touchpad now sits above the keyboard.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
We've seen similar variations before, they usually don't work well, but it's at least a change from the usual, and getting a mechanical keyboard is a great gamer-friendly feature.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Acer says this the first fanless all-in-one, which is an interesting idea. It could help a bedroom or family room PC run extra quiet.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The system has a unibody back panel and a Windows Hello camera for facial-recognition login.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Acer's new smartwatch includes the usual extras, like a heart-rate monitor, and the face is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass SR.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read First Take

The demo we saw seemed to indicate that it has a blood pressure monitor, but Acer would not confirm that as a feature.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
We've seen this a couple of times before, but this is our most in-depth look at this new VR headset to date.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
It's designed to be less expensive than the $600-and-up current PC VR headsets, and run on lower-end hardware.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
A portable laptop for higher-end gamers, the Helios goes up to the Nvidia 1060 GPU, which is great for current-gen VR.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
It also has Acer's AeroBlade 3D fan (basically it's metal instead of plastic, and not a totally flat design), which can push a lot of air through the system for extra cooling.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
This is a true 4K monitor, with a 144Hz refresh rate and a very low 4ms response time.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
It's a quantum dot display, which is the same nanocrystal tech used in some higher-end big-screen TVs. Also like many high-end TVs, it's an HDR-compatible display (hat stands for "high dynamic range").

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
This new laptop is 15mm thick (Acer says "14.95mm"), with an all-metal design, in gold, silver and pink.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
It has a full-HD IPS 13.3-inch display with Acer's blue light filters, which claim to reduce eyestrain.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
This step-up system adds Nvidia graphics, although we're not sure which GPU chips yet. And yes, it's also available in pink.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
A less-expensive version of the high-end Acer Switch Alpha 12 tablet, this new 12-inch Switch 3 trades Intel core i-series CPUs for low-power Pentium N4200 chips.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The Switch 3 offers a detachable keyboard cover, a kickstand, and a handful of USB-A and USB-C ports. It includes 64GB of SSD storage.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
This is a more premium tablet, with the same fanless liquid cooling hardware as the Alpha 12. It has an "auto-retracting" kickstand for one-touch adjustments.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
There's a fingerprint reader, located on the side edge of the tablet, which is the first time we've seen that.

See more from Acer's April, 2017 press event here.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
All the new laptops, tablets, VR headsets and more from Acer's global press conference

