All the new laptops, tablets, VR headsets and more from Acer's global press conference

Acer is pitching this as a super-thin premium gaming laptop. It's 18.9mm thick, which is pretty slim for a gaming laptop.
It's got an interesting look, with fans and cooling components sitting above the mechanical keyboard, which gets pushed forward. Why push it forward? Because the touchpad now sits above the keyboard.
We've seen similar variations before, they usually don't work well, but it's at least a change from the usual, and getting a mechanical keyboard is a great gamer-friendly feature.
Acer says this the first fanless all-in-one, which is an interesting idea. It could help a bedroom or family room PC run extra quiet.
The system has a unibody back panel and a Windows Hello camera for facial-recognition login.
Acer's new smartwatch includes the usual extras, like a heart-rate monitor, and the face is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass SR.
The demo we saw seemed to indicate that it has a blood pressure monitor, but Acer would not confirm that as a feature.
We've seen this a couple of times before, but this is our most in-depth look at this new VR headset to date.
It's designed to be less expensive than the $600-and-up current PC VR headsets, and run on lower-end hardware.
A portable laptop for higher-end gamers, the Helios goes up to the Nvidia 1060 GPU, which is great for current-gen VR.
It also has Acer's AeroBlade 3D fan (basically it's metal instead of plastic, and not a totally flat design), which can push a lot of air through the system for extra cooling.
This is a true 4K monitor, with a 144Hz refresh rate and a very low 4ms response time.
It's a quantum dot display, which is the same nanocrystal tech used in some higher-end big-screen TVs. Also like many high-end TVs, it's an HDR-compatible display (hat stands for "high dynamic range").
This new laptop is 15mm thick (Acer says "14.95mm"), with an all-metal design, in gold, silver and pink.
It has a full-HD IPS 13.3-inch display with Acer's blue light filters, which claim to reduce eyestrain.
This step-up system adds Nvidia graphics, although we're not sure which GPU chips yet. And yes, it's also available in pink.
A less-expensive version of the high-end Acer Switch Alpha 12 tablet, this new 12-inch Switch 3 trades Intel core i-series CPUs for low-power Pentium N4200 chips.
The Switch 3 offers a detachable keyboard cover, a kickstand, and a handful of USB-A and USB-C ports. It includes 64GB of SSD storage.
This is a more premium tablet, with the same fanless liquid cooling hardware as the Alpha 12. It has an "auto-retracting" kickstand for one-touch adjustments.
There's a fingerprint reader, located on the side edge of the tablet, which is the first time we've seen that.
