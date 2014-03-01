All New HTC One official images, price and specs leak

Right. HTC isn't set to unveil its new version of the HTC One until 25 March, but we've got a boatload of leaks including official-looking images, specs, and even a tentative price. So let's crack on.
Notorious leakster @evleaks is the man behind the images. They show the device with branding for the US's AT&T and Verizon networks. (AT&T is the silver HTC One, Verizon is the dark grey.) @evleaks has a pretty good track record when it comes to leaking images, and these square up with the home screen we saw a few weeks ago. So I'd say they look pretty nailed on.
The price and specs I'm less sure about. They come courtesy of Mobile Fun, and while they sound credible, I'm not sure a retailer would be quite so happy about posting them ahead of an official announcement. It might have just taken a stab in the dark, so take them with a pinch of salt. I've contacted Mobile Fun for comment and will update this story if I hear back.
According to Mobile Fun, the new HTC One will have a 2.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 chip, front- and rear-facing 5-megapixel cameras, NFC, and HTC's BoomSound speakers. The 5-inch screen will have a resolution of 1,920x1,080 pixels, it'll run Android KitKat, and come with 32GB memory.
And the price? £580 SIM free to you.
HTC teased the handset earlier this week. Here it is again, in case you missed it.
As I say, these specs sound on the money, but I wouldn't take them as gospel until we hear from HTC. Roll on 25 March.