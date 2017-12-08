A huge Chromebook with great battery life and a low price

CNET también está disponible en español.
If you're not interested in a compact Chromebook, the Acer Chromebook 15 is an affordable model with a big screen. For being one of the biggest Chromebooks you can buy, it's also a solid value.
For such a big laptop, it maintains a fashionable allure.
The Acer has access to Google Play store, which allows it to download and run apps like an Android device.
The speakers that flank the keyboard are impressively loud.
The big screen lacks a punch of color.
Unlike last year's model, this one has a metal lid.
The laptop packs a few useful ports, including USB-C.
A backlit keyboard is always welcome.
Part of the reason why it looks fashionable for a 15.6-inch laptop is due to its slim frame.
Despite the dull display, the Acer Chromebook 15 is a great value for the price.