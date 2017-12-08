CNET también está disponible en español.

If you're not interested in a compact Chromebook, the Acer Chromebook 15 is an affordable model with a big screen. For being one of the biggest Chromebooks you can buy, it's also a solid value.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
For such a big laptop, it maintains a fashionable allure.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
The Acer has access to Google Play store, which allows it to download and run apps like an Android device.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
The speakers that flank the keyboard are impressively loud.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
The big screen lacks a punch of color.

Caption by / Photo by Xiomara Blanco/CNET
Unlike last year's model, this one has a metal lid.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
The laptop packs a few useful ports, including USB-C.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
A backlit keyboard is always welcome.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Part of the reason why it looks fashionable for a 15.6-inch laptop is due to its slim frame.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Despite the dull display, the Acer Chromebook 15 is a great value for the price.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
A huge Chromebook with great battery life and a low price

