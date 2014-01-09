Acer B1-720 tablet puts the B in budget (pictures)

CNET también está disponible en español.

Meet the Acer B1-720

Grippy back

Minimal ports

Slimmer than before

Don't forget about microSD

This Acer tablet is a slight upgrade from last year's B1-A71, featuring a slimmer build, textured back, and faster components.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
The 7-inch tablet features a soft and grippy back. It's light and comfortable to hold, though it feels a little plasticky and cheap.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
To meet the B1-720's budget price, Acer had to cut a few cornerd and, in this case, ports. The slate only packs a Micro-USB port.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
The budget tablet features One Glass Solution technology, which contributes to its a thinner design.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
The microSD card expansion slot is an often overlooked and taken for granted feature, but thankfully Acer did put one in the B1-720.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
