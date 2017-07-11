30 most evil 'Game Of Thrones' characters ranked

Orell (Mackenzie Crook) may not have buckets of blood on his hands, but his intentions are almost always terrible -- especially where Jon Snow is concerned. He knows all about survival, even if that means trying to kill Jon and Ygritte while scaling the Wall.
Pycelle (Julian Glover) professes virtue to everyone, only to act against his own words privately -- from employing prostitutes to persuading the Mad King to allow tragedy to be invited to the capital. Pycelle is a hypocrite of the highest degree.
Their master plan: Kidnap Daenerys and her dragons and keep them prisoner forever. At first glance it might not sound terribly evil, but these guys are willing to keep a woman locked in a dungeon forever, just to amplify their own power.
You can almost forgive Mirri Maz Duur (Mia Soteriou) for using blood magic to kill Khal Drogo after she was kidnapped and raped by the Dothraki. But the woman takes things too far when she extends her wrath to Daenerys' unborn child.
Craster (Robert Pugh) takes his daughters as wives, only to create more daughters to marry. What of his sons? Sacrificed to White Walkers, proving this man is one of the absolute worst of the Wildlings.
Like many of the worst on "Game of Thrones," Euron's (Pilou Asbæk) horrible acts come from a thirst for power. He murders his own brother for the Salt Throne and has Balon's children hunted down. He's a pirate to his core, but cold and calculating in every move he makes.
A man obsessed with his own ambitions, he lets his son Theon be captured twice -- by the Starks and the Boltons -- and be mutilated by Ramsay rather than move his troops. Upon receiving Theon's severed penis, Balon writes him off as useless.
It should come as no surprise that a hunter in the employ of Roose Bolton is a bad guy. Locke chops off Jaime Lannister's hand, forces Brienne of Tarth to fight a bear for entertainment and loves torturing those who cross him.
Kraznys mo Nakloz (Dan Hildebrand) may not be one of the show's most infamous villains, but this slave trader's penchant for torturing and killing -- including slicing off a man's nipple -- earns him a spot on our list.
Theon (Alfie Allen) has done some terrible things, including betraying the people who raised him. Only his motivation -- a sense of family loyalty -- and his torture at the hands of the Boltons keeps him from ranking higher on this list.
Sorceress Melisandre (Carice van Houten) has no qualms about creating killer shadow demons and urging men to burn daughters at the stake. Then again, she resurrects Jon Snow, proving there's more to her than just evil.
Myranda (Charlotte Hope) can be as depraved as lover Ramsay Bolton. However, much of what she does -- including having a woman mauled to death by dogs -- is done out of a twisted loyalty, whether it's returned it or not.
Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane) is so obsessed with the crown that he burns his own daughter at the stake. However, his bad deeds clearly haunt him until the day he dies at the hands of Brienne of Tarth.
Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) has done many terrible things, but none more heinous than betraying Ned Stark in a move that costs him his head. No, wait: Littlefinger also manipulates a woman into killing her husband -- and then kills her.
He may not be as devious as sister Cersei, but Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) is no treat; he tosses a child out of a tower just for knowing too much. At least he's seeking some kind of redemption in later seasons.
Viserys Targaryen (Harry Lloyd) sells sister Daenerys to a warlord before threatening to cut an unborn child out of her stomach. He deserves the molten gold crown, even if he believes the throne of Westeros is rightfully his.
It should come as no surprise that the father of Ramsay Bolton is vile in his own right. Roose (Michael McElhatton) is part of the conspiracy to pull off the Red Wedding, stabbing King Robb Stark through the heart himself.
Is there anything worse that someone who's apparently born bad? It's debatable, but child king Joffrey's (Jack Gleeson) sick choices in amusements are maybe the most disturbing. He delights in torturing and killing prostitutes and commands people fight to the death for his entertainment.
Only Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) could make Joffrey look tame. Fans thought that his penchant for flaying prisoners and for cutting pieces off of Theon Greyjoy was as dark as he could get. Then Ramsay got his hands on Sansa Stark. In our humble opinion, it's Ramsay's sheer joy in the suffering of others, and his endless creativity in engineering that suffering, that makes him the most vile character in "Game of Thrones."