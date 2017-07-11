30 most evil 'Game Of Thrones' characters ranked

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

30. Olly

29. Orell the Warg

28. Robin Arryn

27. Grand Maester Pycelle

26. Warlocks of Qarth

25. Mirri Maz Duur

24. Lysa Arryn

23. Craster

22. Euron Greyjoy

21. Balon Greyjoy

20. Locke

19. Kraznys mo Nakloz

18. Styr

17. Theon Greyjoy

16. Aerys 'The Mad King' Targaryen

15. Melisandre

14. Myranda

13. Stannis Baratheon

12. Petyr 'Littlefinger' Baelish

11. Jaime Lannister

10. Viserys Targaryen

9. Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane

8. Ser Meryn Trant

7. Walder Frey

6. Tywin Lannister

5. Roose Bolton

4. Cersei Lannister

3. The Night King

2. Joffrey Baratheon

1. Ramsay Bolton

  • Olly
    1
    of 30
  • orell-the-warg
    2
    of 30
  • robin-arryn
    3
    of 30
  • grand-maester-pycelle
    4
    of 30
  • warlocks
    5
    of 30
  • mirri-maz-duur
    6
    of 30
  • Lysa Arryn
    7
    of 30
  • craster
    8
    of 30
  • euron-greyjoy
    9
    of 30
  • balon-greyjoy
    10
    of 30
  • locke
    11
    of 30
  • Kraznys mo Nakloz
    12
    of 30
  • styr
    13
    of 30
  • Theon Greyjoy
    14
    of 30
  • Aerys "The Mad King" Targaryen
    15
    of 30
  • Melisandre
    16
    of 30
  • Myranda
    17
    of 30
  • Stannis Baratheon
    18
    of 30
  • Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish
    19
    of 30
  • Jaime Lannister
    20
    of 30
  • Viserys Targaryen
    21
    of 30
  • Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane
    22
    of 30
  • Ser Meryn Trant
    23
    of 30
  • Walder Frey
    24
    of 30
  • Tywin Lannister
    25
    of 30
  • Roose Bolton
    26
    of 30
  • Cersei Lannister
    27
    of 30
  • The Night King
    28
    of 30
  • Joffrey Baratheon
    29
    of 30
  • Ramsay Bolton
    30
    of 30

It wasn't easy to determine some of these rankings, but when it comes to the terrible, terrible people on "Game of Thrones," all you can do sometimes is your best.

At No. 30: Olly (Brenock O'Connor). He's lost his family to wildlings, but he lets the ensuing hatred fester into something so dark that he kills well-meaning mentor Jon Snow. 

Caption by / Photo by HBO

Orell (Mackenzie Crook) may not have buckets of blood on his hands, but his intentions are almost always terrible -- especially where Jon Snow is concerned. He knows all about survival, even if that means trying to kill Jon and Ygritte while scaling the Wall.

Caption by / Photo by HBO

Thanks to his weaning-averse mother Lysa, this young lord (Lino Facioli) is spoiled and maniacal. He sees executions as fun and sports a violent temper if something doesn't go his way. 

Caption by / Photo by HBO

Pycelle (Julian Glover) professes virtue to everyone, only to act against his own words privately -- from employing prostitutes to persuading the Mad King to allow tragedy to be invited to the capital. Pycelle is a hypocrite of the highest degree.

Caption by / Photo by HBO

Their master plan: Kidnap Daenerys and her dragons and keep them prisoner forever. At first glance it might not sound terribly evil, but these guys are willing to keep a woman locked in a dungeon forever, just to amplify their own power.

Caption by / Photo by HBO

You can almost forgive Mirri Maz Duur (Mia Soteriou) for using blood magic to kill Khal Drogo after she was kidnapped and raped by the Dothraki. But the woman takes things too far when she extends her wrath to Daenerys' unborn child. 

Caption by / Photo by HBO

Lysa (Kate Dickie) poisons her own husband and tries to kill Sansa out of jealousy. It may be hard to blame her, though, given the manipulation he put her through.

Caption by / Photo by HBO

Craster (Robert Pugh) takes his daughters as wives, only to create more daughters to marry. What of his sons? Sacrificed to White Walkers, proving this man is one of the absolute worst of the Wildlings.

Caption by / Photo by HBO

Like many of the worst on "Game of Thrones," Euron's (Pilou Asbæk) horrible acts come from a thirst for power. He murders his own brother for the Salt Throne and has Balon's children hunted down. He's a pirate to his core, but cold and calculating in every move he makes.

Caption by / Photo by HBO

A man obsessed with his own ambitions, he lets his son Theon be captured twice -- by the Starks and the Boltons -- and be mutilated by Ramsay rather than move his troops. Upon receiving Theon's severed penis, Balon writes him off as useless. 

Caption by / Photo by HBO

It should come as no surprise that a hunter in the employ of Roose Bolton is a bad guy. Locke chops off Jaime Lannister's hand, forces Brienne of Tarth to fight a bear for entertainment and loves torturing those who cross him.

Caption by / Photo by HBO

Kraznys mo Nakloz (Dan Hildebrand) may not be one of the show's most infamous villains, but this slave trader's penchant for torturing and killing -- including slicing off a man's nipple -- earns him a spot on our list.

Caption by / Photo by HBO

There are so many things you could say about Styr (Yuri Kolokolnikov) but chances are you won't come up with anything worse than the fact that he eats Olly's parents.

Caption by / Photo by HBO

Theon (Alfie Allen) has done some terrible things, including betraying the people who raised him. Only his motivation -- a sense of family loyalty -- and his torture at the hands of the Boltons keeps him from ranking higher on this list.

Caption by / Photo by HBO

"Mad King" Aerys Targaryen (David Rintoul) killed and tortured as he descended into insanity. That said, his failing mental state leaves questions about how much he knew right from wrong.

Caption by / Photo by HBO

Sorceress Melisandre (Carice van Houten) has no qualms about creating killer shadow demons and urging men to burn daughters at the stake. Then again, she resurrects Jon Snow, proving there's more to her than just evil.

Caption by / Photo by HBO

Myranda (Charlotte Hope) can be as depraved as lover Ramsay Bolton. However, much of what she does -- including having a woman mauled to death by dogs -- is done out of a twisted loyalty, whether it's returned it or not.

Caption by / Photo by HBO

Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane) is so obsessed with the crown that he burns his own daughter at the stake. However, his bad deeds clearly haunt him until the day he dies at the hands of Brienne of Tarth.

Caption by / Photo by HBO

Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) has done many terrible things, but none more heinous than betraying Ned Stark in a move that costs him his head. No, wait: Littlefinger also manipulates a woman into killing her husband -- and then kills her. 

Caption by / Photo by HBO

He may not be as devious as sister Cersei, but Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) is no treat; he tosses a child out of a tower just for knowing too much. At least he's seeking some kind of redemption in later seasons.

Caption by / Photo by HBO

Viserys Targaryen (Harry Lloyd) sells sister Daenerys to a warlord before threatening to cut an unborn child out of her stomach. He deserves the molten gold crown, even if he believes the throne of Westeros is rightfully his.

Caption by / Photo by HBO

"The Mountain" has raped, killed, burned his own brother's face, and taken joy in being a warrior who obliterates opponents. He's not just evil. He's a nightmare.

Caption by / Photo by HBO

A true villain, Meryn Trant (Ian Beattie) is one of Joffrey's Kingsguard. At the request of his king, Meryn beats Sansa Stark. He's also a pedophile and a killer.

Caption by / Photo by HBO

While being a lecherous old man with a bevy of very young wives is bad enough, Walder Frey (David Bradley) is also one of the key figures behind the Red Wedding, which decimates the Stark family.

Caption by / Photo by HBO

Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance) is a vicious old man. He's had many of his own soldiers tortured and killed and ordered the deaths of Targaryens, all to keep his own family in power. 

Caption by / Photo by HBO

It should come as no surprise that the father of Ramsay Bolton is vile in his own right. Roose (Michael McElhatton) is part of the conspiracy to pull off the Red Wedding, stabbing King Robb Stark through the heart himself.

Caption by / Photo by HBO

Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) has had many people killed -- including her own husband -- all to protect her family and her secret romance with brother Jaime. 

Caption by / Photo by HBO

The Night King is a literal monster. The blue-skinned commander of the White Walkers kills en masse to turn corpses into his kind, even targeting babies.

Caption by / Photo by HBO

Is there anything worse that someone who's apparently born bad? It's debatable, but child king Joffrey's (Jack Gleeson) sick choices in amusements are maybe the most disturbing. He delights in torturing and killing prostitutes and commands people fight to the death for his entertainment.

Caption by / Photo by HBO

Only Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) could make Joffrey look tame. Fans thought that his penchant for flaying prisoners and for cutting pieces off of Theon Greyjoy was as dark as he could get. Then Ramsay got his hands on Sansa Stark. In our humble opinion, it's Ramsay's sheer joy in the suffering of others, and his endless creativity in engineering that suffering, that makes him the most vile character in "Game of Thrones."

Caption by / Photo by HBO
1 of 30
|

30 most evil 'Game Of Thrones' characters ranked

Published:
Up Next
How to watch every Marvel Cinematic...
20

Latest Stories

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

Elon Musk crashes 'Westworld' panel at SXSW

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

Donald Trump's tweets show he's a modern man, Putin says

by
KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

KitchenAid stand mixers will come in even more colors to match your decor

by
HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

HTC Vive brings 'Ready Player One' into VR

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by