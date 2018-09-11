There's so much going on at IFA it can be hard to keep up with all the announcements, both the seriously ones and the quirky weird gadgets. Here's a quick rundown of just a few of the products worth seeing.

TV goes 8K.

You might have only just come around to 4K, but now it's time to get ready for 8K! Samsung has shown off the Q900. Not only does it have a massive 85-inch screen using Samsung's QLED technology, but the 8K resolution means there's around 33 million pixels packed in -- with a price tag to match!

B&O says "Hey Google".

Staying in the loungeroom, Bang & Olufsen has turns its hand to the smart speaker and audiophiles should pay attention to the result. The BeoSound 1 and 2 don't just feature B&O's trademark high-end sound and the equally high-end design you've come to expect from the Danish manufacturer: they're also loaded with Google Assistant. This means with a simple "Hey Google" you can access all the features you'd get from Google Home.

High-end gaming in the palm of your hand

If you like your gaming on the go then smartphone maker Honor has the perfect phone for you. It's called the Honor Play and the secret sauce is a ground-breaking integration of hardware and software called GPU Turbo. This technology not only boosts your GPU performance by 60 percent, including giving a solid jump to your frame rate, it actually reduces energy consumption by 30 per cent. Better gaming for longer sessions.

Aloysius Low/CNET

Wearable robotics?

You might not have this in the home anytime soon but for straight up cool cred it's hard to go past LG's CLOi SuitBot. This is a robotic exoskeleton designed helps factory workers and other people doing hard manual labour. LG are calling it a "wearable robot" and it provided leg support, enhancing your strength and mobility. It's even been designed to be easy to get and off.

Your high-tech kitchen awaits.

Thanks to Haier you don't need even need to open the fridge door to know what's on offer for dinner. The Haier Smart Window Refrigerator uses motion detectors to sense when you're walking up to it and flicks on a light, turning the door translucent and letting you see right through it! Pair it with the Electrolux ComfortLift dishwasher. This takes that bottom shelf of dishes and moves it up to an easier height for stacking and unstacking. It's a simple idea, but one you'll love.

All work and no Namaste?

Lenovo's Yoga Book C930 is a convertible Windows laptop with a twist. The keyboard is e-ink -- the same tech as a long-life e-reader -- giving it a tactile feeling and a long battery life. It's a smart update from the previous LED virtual keyboards of earlier models.

That's just a small taste of the incredible new products on display in Berlin at IFA 2018. For more in-depth coverage live from the show floor, visit the CNET IFA 2018 hub.