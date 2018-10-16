The latest Huawei EMUI 9.0 helps you get more done with less — while at the same time giving you more screen space. With a nature-inspired design, here are a handful of different ways the phone improves the hands-on experience. After all, who doesn't want more screen space?

1. Simplicity as key

Huawei's minimalist look features a streamlined menu, with a navigation bar at the bottom of the screen for quick access. With easier navigation and a cleaner menu, the EMUI 9.0 hosts 10% fewer items on the Settings menu.

2. Easy operation

With a floating voice assistant, AI no longer covers up half of the screen. The AI assistant instead floats to any part of the screen. The EMUI 9.0 also predicts user behaviors, and minimizes load times between switching apps and features. The AI capabilities can also be applied to videos in addition to photos. Try the Spotlight Reel feature to automatically generate a 10-second video with a loved one using facial recognition.

3. Smarter swiping

There are so many direct moves with you in mind! You can swipe in to return to previous screen, swipe up from the bottom to head to the Home screen, or pause to view recent tasks.

4. Smooth speed

The EMUI 9.0. is 12.9% better than its predecessors in terms of smoothness operation and faster app launch. This means social networks are launched faster for quicker access!

5. High standard

We all want better quality of life. The EMUI 9.0 features a new Digital Balance dashboard which tracks device usage metrics. You can even set a usage quota for each app and choose the Wind Down setting to relax before bedtime. And there's no need to memorize with the Password Vault, a new way to save passwords securely via local encryption, so no worries about interception during transmission.

There are so many more features, bells and whistles on the Huawei EMUI 9.0 to explore. For more, visit https://consumer.huawei.com/en/