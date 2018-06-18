For startups looking to scale quickly, AWS is a no-brainer. But with all that power comes a whole lot of responsibility. From ensuring the compliance of your deployments to managing costs and expenditure, AWS can bring significant management overhead to fledgling businesses. Could Stax, the all-in-one AWS monitoring service, be the secret to their success?

The typical startup is short on cash, but big on energy, that could be directed at the right things, like business development and investor relations. You need AWS to work for you, not the other way around, and Stax can help ensure it's a benefit to your business rather than a burden.

Your free Stax account includes the critical Cost monitoring module. Forget the dreaded end-of-the month bill shock: Stax lets you set budgets, and notifies you as soon as thresholds are met, or costs spike. At its most basic, this helps you keep a handle on costs, but Stax reporting is where you'll see real advantage.

You can configure reports to reflect the factors that make the most sense for your operation, so you'll never waste time wading through irrelevant data. And the Cost dashboard gives you the key insights you need to make sure things are on track, and report to stakeholders without a hassle.

AWS cost management isn't just about expenditure, though. The Stax Wastage module helps reduce the average client's AWS wastage by an average of 60% in a matter of months. Given that the typical Stax customer is wasting more than 30% of their budget when they sign up with the service, there are, clearly, significant savings to be made.

By combining Cost and Wastage data, small businesses can control costs intelligently from the early days, and really optimise their environments to run as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible. This serves both the business's investors and customers, while setting a tone of fiscal responsibility that can prove invaluable for fast-growing operations seeking ongoing funding for expansion.

In a similar vein, the Stax Compliance module helps businesses get compliance right from Day 1, and helps you avoid building on well-intentioned, but ultimately misguided choices. You can set compliance rules at team, environment, and business levels, using hundreds of built-in, configurable rules. Next, create compliance checks, and Stax will alert you as soon as there's any problem.

At last, you can breathe easy in the knowledge that your deployments are compliant. Importantly, every non-compliance alert you receive is backed by the information you'll need to correct the problem immediately—a much more cost-effective approach than leaving it till audit time.

The final piece in the AWS puzzle is Quality. Stax delivers a unique, easy-to-use Quality Assessment that shows you how closely your deployments stick to best practices, and where you could improve. Of course, it also provides advice to make those improvements, so you'll be keeping abreast of best practices as they evolve simply by using the report. Building a competitive advantage doesn't get much easier than that.

Get started for free today and get more info here.