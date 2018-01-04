CNET también está disponible en español.

Zuckerberg to Facebook: Be careful how we all act in 2018

Mark Zuckerberg asks Facebook to watch how it acts this year.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a few resolutions.

 James Martin/CNET

It seems Mark Zuckerberg is worried about 2018. On Thursday, the Facebook CEO posted on his Facebook page that his goal this year is to be on guard. 

Apparently the world is fraught with anxiety, division and hatred. As a result, he said, Facebook must to a better job of enforcing its existing policies and stop any misuse of its technologies.  

Under these conditions Zuckerberg's personal challenge to himself is to "focus on fixing these important issues."

