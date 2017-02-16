Zuckerberg lays out a new mission for Facebook

Enlarge Image James Martin/CNET

"Are we building the world we all want?"

That's the question Mark Zuckerberg used Thursday to kick off an open letter to the Facebook community he helped to build. The answer he offered was that he's hoping his company, the largest social network in the world, will help to build what he thinks will be a better world. "Progress now requires humanity coming together not just as cities or nations, but also as a global community," he said.

Naturally, the tools his teams have been putting together, ranging from the Facebook groups feature to its Safety Check system to tell friends you're ok after a disaster to artificial intelligence all play a role in helping Zuckerberg fulfill this mission.

It's not the first time Zuckerberg has ventured into talking politics, nor will it likely be the last. Over the past year, he's used his position to speak out against the nationalistic rhetoric that's become the center of British and American politics.

He gave a speech last year taking a veiled shot at Donald Trump, then the Republican presidential front-runner, speaking out against ideas like the proposed wall on the Mexican border.

"I hear fearful voices calling for building walls and distancing people they label as others," Zuckerberg said on that stage last year. "If the world starts to turn inwards, then our community will just have to work even harder to bring people together."

The Trump campaign fought back, saying Zuckerberg should move his family to a border town.

Zuckerberg has faced intensifying criticism over how Facebook wields its power as one of the world's most-visited sites, with a community of more than 1.86 billion people -- which is more than half the world's online population, and larger than any country on earth.

During and after the US election, Zuckerberg was criticized for the news that was widely shared on Facebook. Some people argued his company was unfairly silencing right-wing political voices, while others complained Facebook's algorithm was spreading conspiracy theories and "fake news."

Zuckerberg used a more than 5,700 word treatise published on his Facebook account Thursday as an apparent attempt at restating the company's mission. The company will still connect people, as its old mission spelled out, but it also is to build a global community.

In his post, he spelled out a five-part mission for the company: Building communities that are supportive, safe, informed, civically engaged and inclusive.

This doesn't mean Facebook will change, per se. But it could be the start of a more politically involved Zuckerberg, and perhaps features and tools that are built with a more political bent.

"Our greatest opportunities are now global -- like spreading prosperity and freedom, promoting peace and understanding, lifting people out of poverty, and accelerating science," he wrote. "Our greatest challenges also need global responses -- like ending terrorism, fighting climate change, and preventing pandemics."