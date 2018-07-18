Zuckerberg: If someone gets fired for data abuse 'it should be me'

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg isn't planning to fire himself. At least, not at the moment.

During an interview with Recode's Kara Swisher published Wednesday, the Facebook CEO touched on Russians interfering with US elections, misinformation, data breaches, the company's business model and more.

When asked by Swisher who's to blame for the Cambridge Analytica scandal and related data misuse, Zuckerberg said he "designed the platform, so if someone's going to get fired for this, it should be me." Swisher followed up by asking if he was going to fire himself. "Not on this podcast right now," he said.

Zuckerberg also touched on evidence that the Russian government used social media to interfere with the 2016 US presidential election. He said Facebook identified Russian hacking group APT28 trying traditional methods like "phishing people's accounts" in the middle of 2015 and notified the FBI. The company was slower to identify groups that set up "a network of fake accounts in order to spread divisive information," Zuckerberg also added.

The interview follows a hearing Tuesday in which Facebook, Google and Twitter offered Congress apologies but said misinformation on social media isn't entirely their fault. Facebook has dealt with several scandals this year, including the Cambridge Analytica controversy, and has been criticized for how it's handling fake news and misinformation on the site.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comments.

You can listen to the entire interview with Zuckerberg on the Recode Decode podcast.