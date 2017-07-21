Want to look as tech-sexy as Zuckerberg? You can, for $46

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

He's one of the fashion icons of our time.

His simple gray T-shirts project power, influence and a complete disregard for style.

Call it fashion disruption. Call it revolution through uniformity, but Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has defined geek chic.

Those T-shirts, you see, are rumored to come special order from fashion designer Brunello Cucinelli and to cost between $300 and $400 each. They are also rumored to come from Fruit of the Loom, which would mean they cost between $3 and $4 each.

Now, however, you can get the Zuckerberg look for either a lot less or a lot more than he does.

Klaus Buchroithner, CEO of Vresh Clothing, has replicated Zuckerberg's T-shirts as best he could and is marketing them for 40 euros. That's around $46.

On the Zuckerberg Shirt website, Buchroithner said his creations are "as close to the original as possible." He describes the color as "zucker-grey." At $46 a pop, you're surely (not) a zucker if you buy one.

Some people may even think they're the real thing and immediately invest in your next startup.

Screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

Your body will love you for them too.

The site gushes: "The mercerized combed cotton makes it so soft, your skin will thank you."

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a question as to whether Zuckerberg has approved of this new fashion line.

Buchroithner didn't immediately respond to a request for comment as to whether the Facebook CEO, whose image is prominent on the Zuckerberg Shirt site, was contacted beforehand.

Buchroithner said on his site that 100 percent of the proceeds from these Zuckerberg shirts will go to the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the charity overseen by the Facebook CEO and his wife, Priscilla Chan.

Still, is it wise to dress so much like one of your heroes? Isn't it a bit unoriginal? Doesn't it feel a little like Facebook copying Snapchat?

Find your own look. Then bathe in the glow as people copy you.

Virtual reality 101: CNET tells you everything you need to know about VR.

CNET en Español: Get all your tech news and reviews in Spanish.