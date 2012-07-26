Zuck says Facebook phone 'won't make much sense'

Josh Long

Looks like a Facebook phone -- at least one built by the social network -- won't be in the works, according to comments made by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg today.

"Building our own phone won't make much sense for us," he said during the company's first earnings call in response to a question about whether or not it's important for Facebook to make money off mobile through both apps and hardware.

Zuckerberg pointed to the popularity of the Facebook mobile app, and said FB wants to support a system where other apps can be built on top of the social network for a "deeply integrated" experience.

"That's why we're supporting Apple and working closely with them," he said.

Rumors about a Facebook phone have been popular of late. The latest news reports of the company partnering with HTC for a Facebook phone surfaced earlier this week.

Facebook reported its second-quarter earnings today, the company's first report since it went public in May. The earnings report and its subsequent call was highly anticipated.