ZTE's first Android Go phone, Tempo Go, costs $80

Super-affordable budget Android phones like the Tempo Go could redefine the bottom end of the phone market.

The ZTE Tempo Go: Android updates should be a lot easier to get.

Android Go, a lightweight version of Android designed for lower-end devices with less than 1GB of RAM, promises a world of efficient, decent-performing budget phones with timely security and app updates. What phones can you expect with Android Go? ZTE has one of them: the Tempo Go is heading to the US for about $80.

Announced in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress, the ZTE Tempo Go will be one of the first US Android Go phones, and the first to have Qualcomm's new quad-core MSM8909 processor.

The Tempo Go will be sold unlocked, and work on GSM via AT&T and T-Mobile.

No word on whether it will be available in the UK or Australia, but $80 converts to about £60 or AU$100.

Android Go is a different version of Android Oreo, and has its own optimized apps in a specialized app store.

How does it all feel? Stay tuned for photos and hands-on impressions soon. At $80, if it's good, it could represent a whole new promising entry level for smartphones.

ZTE Tempo Go specs

  • 5-inch, 854x480-pixel LCD
  • 5-megapixel rear camera, 2-megapixel front camera
  • 2,200 mAh battery
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Micro SIM
  • microSD card slot, up to 32GB
  • Micro-USB port
  • 1GB of RAM, 8GB storage
  • 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi
