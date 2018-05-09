ZTE's business has come a grinding halt after the US ban

Josh Miller/CNET

The US's export ban on ZTE has effectively brought the Chinese telecom giant to its knees.

In a Hong Kong Exchanges filing on Wednesday, ZTE told investors that the "major operating activities of the company have ceased" because of the US Commerce Department's exports ban. In April, US officials said they were imposing a "denial of export privileges" against ZTE, which meant that US companies couldn't sell any products and services to the Chinese company.

The ban, which lasts for seven years, slammed down on ZTE because the company allegedly violated terms of a 2017 settlement by failing to fire employees involved with illegally shipping US equipment to Iran and North Korea.

In Wednesday's filing, ZTE said it's actively communicating with US officials in attempts to reverse the ban, or at least lighten its sentencing. The Department of Commerce did not respond to a request for comment. The Chinese government was also reportedly involved with the negotiations.

ZTE is still operating, as the company said it "maintains sufficient cash and strictly adheres to its commercial obligations," but it is struggling to push ahead and launch or sell new products because of the ban.

ZTE isn't the only Chinese phone company in hot water with the US government. Federal officials publicly warned against using Chinese phone giant Huawei's devices due to security risks for US telecommunications infrastructure and espionage concerns.

ZTE said it would be making announcements on any developments with its banned status as soon as it was "praticable."