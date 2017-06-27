Zillow casts McMansion Hell site into cease-and-desist limbo

Official Statement from McMansion Hell pic.twitter.com/YNM9M9QDia — bad house tweeter (@mcmansionhell) June 26, 2017

After receiving a cease-and-desist from real estate site Zillow, the owner of the McMansion Hell Tumblr has taken its mcmansionhell.com site down temporarily for the arduous task of backing it up before the legal party begins, and took to Twitter to explain and seek advice. Zillow claims the site violated its terms of use by using Zillow's house shots as comical examples for teachable moments in architecture.

In addition to the statement above, Bad House Tweeter posted the letter.

Somebody help me, Zillow is threatening to sue me pic.twitter.com/mEiQ7ddiqS — bad house tweeter (@mcmansionhell) June 26, 2017

The site is slated to return after the backup, probably the evening of June 27.

Zillow didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.