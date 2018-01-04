Zanco

Last year, we saw the return of the Nokia 3310: a small feature phone with a long battery-life that echoed a past when phones were simple and cheap. The company Zanco is looking to take those qualities to the extreme with its Tiny T1 phone.

The T1 is about the size of a domino and looks more like a key fob than a fully functioning phone. Zanco bills the T1 as the "world's smallest phone". Whether that statement is true or not, the T1's appeal is definitely its micro design.

Like the Nokia 3310, the T1 doesn't run on Android or iOS, but is a feature phone that can make calls and receive SMS messages over a 2G network. Zanco claims the battery lasts for 3 days on standby or for 180 minutes of talk time. Other specs include:

Holds 300 numbers



Use a nano sim card



Charges via a MicroUSB



Has a 0.49-inch (12.5mm) OLED display



The Zanco Tiny T1 is £39 which converts to $50, AU$67 and is expected to ship in May 2018.