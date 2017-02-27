Zachary Quinto confronts fears about Trump at the Oscars

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Everyone feared -- or, depending on their bent, hoped -- that there would be politics infused into the Oscars.

One unexpected moment was delivered by "Star Trek" actor Zachary Quinto.

Spock was suddenly seen with a bushy beard and a reminder of the power of fear.

In an Oscars ad for the Audible audiobooks company, Quinto read a very short piece from George Orwell's "1984."

"If he were allowed contact with foreigners, he would discover that they are creatures similar to himself and that most that had been told about them is lies," read Quinto.

Now why might this passage have been chosen? Perhaps as a commentary on the president's immigration order, one opposed by so many tech companies?

"The sealed world in which he lives would be broken the fear, hatred and self-righteousness on which his morale depends might evaporate," continued Quinto.

Oh, of course Audible couched this as an ad that "celebrates the performers whose voices bring books to life."

Who wouldn't conclude that this was less of a celebration and more of an passive-aggressive warning about our troubled times and our tweet-happy president?

Of course, this ad might make some never want to listen to an Audbile audiobook. It also might make those who warm to this message remember that bad things can happen in simple ways. Disturbingly simple.

