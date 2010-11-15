You've got mail!

Links from Monday's episode of Loaded:
Facebook gets ready to make an announcement about mail and messaging
AOL unveils its new Webmail client, Project Pheonix
The Sony Dash touch-screen device snags Hulu Plus
Netflix can now stream on Android but only on a select few handsets
Google Earth adds user-contributed panoramic photos
