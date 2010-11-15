CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

You've got mail!

Facebook is set to make an announcement about a new messaging system, Sony's Dash touch-screen device gets Hulu Plus, and AOL revamps its classic mail client.

Now Playing: Watch this: Loaded: You've got mail!
2:04

Links from Monday's episode of Loaded:

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real