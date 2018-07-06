YouTubers from High on Life channel die in waterfall accident

GoFundMe

Three social media stars died in a waterfall accident Tuesday at Shannon Falls near Squamish, British Columbia.

Ryker Gamble, Alexey Lyakh and Megan Scraper starred in a series of travel videos on the YouTube channel High On Life, which has over half a million subscribers. Scraper, who was Lyakh's girlfriend, slipped and fell from the top of the falls into the water below, according to the CBC. Lyakh and Gamble reportedly jumped in after her in an attempt to save her, but no one survived.

Local police didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The bloggers were all in their 20s and 30s, according to The Telegraph.

The High on Life team uploaded a video Friday to commemorate Gamble, Lyakh and Scraper, and to encourage people to share inspirational messages using the hashtag #HOLInspired.

"I followed them closely on social media platforms," one fan posted on Instagram. "They were such an inspiration and inspired me to start Instagram. No doubt they have inspired millions of viewers who watch their content to do the same."

One blogger tweeted a picture of when she met the High on Life team. "Thinking of your team today," she wrote.

This showed up in my FB memories for today! Meeting the High on Life team in Europe was non-stop entertainment. I still laugh thinking about the push-ups in McDonald’s. Thinking of your team today. ❤️ #HOLinspired pic.twitter.com/sCjCqBflE4 — Candice Walsh (@candicewalsh) July 6, 2018

Gamble's girlfriend, Alissa Hassan, also posted a tribute on Instagram. "May we all send prayers to their souls as they transition," she wrote.

The High on Life team set up a memorial fund on GoFundMe campaign. At the time of publication, it had raised nearly $4,000 of its $50,000 goal.

The group had received backlash in the past, after they were accused of going off a boardwalk at Yellowstone National Park to film next to the Grand Prismatic Spring. Lyakh and Gamble were reportedly sentenced to seven days in jail and banned from accessing US public lands for five years.