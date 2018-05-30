YouTuber reportedly arrested at Disney World for active shooter stunt

Getty Images

An Arizona man was arrested Monday after falsely telling guests there was an active shooter at Walt Disney World's Contemporary Resort in Orlando, Florida, CBS affiliate WKMG reported.

A hotel employee reportedly told her manager that 22-year-old Dillion Burch said he'd told guests the resort was locked down because there was an active shooter. The employee said Burch told her he'd been recording a video for his YouTube channel while making the claims, according to WKMG's report.

The manger reportedly asked Burch why he'd done this, and he said he was working on a school project in which he needed to record people's reactions upon finding out there was an emergency. Guests told authorities they'd been approached by an intoxicated man who said there was an active shooter or an emergency, and that they needed to evacuate. Witnesses reportedly told authorities he later said it was a joke and an experiment for his YouTube channel, WKMG reported.

After the hotel manager told Burch he couldn't do that and that deputies were on their way, he said he'd leave on his own and walked out of the hotel lobby, the WKMG report said. He saw deputies' lights and started running into the parking lot, the report said.

Hotel security reportedly found him hiding in a row of bushes, and when deputies arrived they found him crawling out of the hiding spot. Burch was reportedly searched and taken into custody. Authorities found beer in his backpack, WKMG said

The Orange County Sheriff's Office didn't immediately respond to a request for confirmation or comment.

Burch was charged with disturbing the peace at a public lodging and disorderly intoxication. He was reportedly ousted from his hotel room and banned from Walt Disney World property.

In his first court appearance on Tuesday, Burch pleaded no contest to both charges and was sentenced to three days in jail, WKMG reported.

