YouTuber punishes package thieves with glitter bomb, fart sprayer

Mark Rober via YouTube/Screenshot by CNET

Having a package stolen from your front porch is infuriating, but a former NASA engineer has a wildly over-engineered source of vengeance.

YouTuber Mark Rober had enough after police couldn't help him, so he spent six months preparing a fake Apple HomePod package to tempt thieves.

When a package thief strikes, the box's built-in accelerometer sends a GPS signal to Rober (so he knows where it's going) and activates a quartet of phones that take video of the next few moments.

The fun begins once the package is opened -- a motorized tub blasts glitter in every direction and fart spray is released every 30 seconds to convince the thieves to throw the package away. This gives Rober the chance to recover it, but the video is uploaded to the cloud on the off-chance he can't.

We see a series of delicious reactions to the glitter bomb and stink spray as they go off in thieves' cars and homes.

The package is designed to look as real as possible, but a close inspection of the label reveals a subtle pop culture reference (and the inspiration behind Rober's prank).

Rober also linked to his pal Sean Hodgins' video explaining how the glitter bomb works, in case you want a closer look at the setup.