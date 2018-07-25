YouTube VR app comes to Samsung Gear VR users

YouTube

Google's YouTube virtual reality app has landed on Samsung's Gear VR .

YouTube on Wednesday made the app available for Gear VR users, according to a YouTube blog post. The YouTube VR app is already available for Sony PlayStation VR , Google Daydream View and the HTC Vive . You can download the app from the Oculus Store for free starting this week.

Google also rolled out a new feature Wednesday that lets you and your friends watch videos together in the virtual world. You can find the Watch Together icon beneath the play controls on your Daydream View or Gear VR, the company said in the post. YouTube will add more VR experiences to the app as well.

Other tech companies have also offered group watching features. Facebook's Oculus Venues let you watch movies and events like the World Cup in a virtual arena with other people. You can also chat with folks while you're watching.