YouTube TV expands to 12 more markets

Google's live TV streaming platform, YouTube TV, is now available in a dozen more cities. The cities are: Denver, Cleveland, Greensboro, N.C., Harrisburg, Pa., Hartford, Conn., Indianapolis, Kansas City, Miss., Milwaukee, Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City, San Diego and St. Louis.

These dozen markets are in addition to the last 14 cities recently announced in August, and brings the total number of markets to 41 with YouTube TV. Unlike the free YouTube video-sharing site you're probably familiar with, YouTube TV streams live and on-demand TV over the internet for about $35 a month (with a range from $20-$40). It streams national channels (ESPN, Bravo, FX) and local channels (ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC) to your TV, phone and computer.

YouTube TV is one of a growing number of streaming platforms that are challenging the traditional cable TV industry by offering a service to cord cutters who seek alternative media content without long-term cable contracts.