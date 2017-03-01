Are you tuning into YouTube TV? (The 3:59, Ep. 187)

YouTube

With SlingTV, PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now and traditional cable, YouTube is joining a crowded field with its new YouTube TV service.

For $35 a month, YouTube is offering unlimited DVR on the cloud along with all the broadcast networks and some cable extras like FX and ESPN. With so many options out there, it's hard to choose an online TV service. Luckily, David Katzmaier, CNET's TV guru, joined the 3:59 today to guide us through all the different services and where to find your best value.

Also on the podcast, we chat about Motorola's push behind modular phones. The company is relying on the Moto Z and its many mods to throw Motorola back into the spotlight. On Sunday, the company unveiled three new mods for its phones, including one that adds Alexa to the mix.

