YouTube TV apologizes for World Cup outage with free week of service

I was pretty upset after missing the first Croatia goal because of the YouTube TV outage on Wednesday. I'm slightly happier now.

YouTube TV is offering subscribers a free week of binge watching as compensation for the untimely outage, which interrupted the World Cup semifinal game, according to Deadline Hollywood.

The outage occurred in the midst of the heated Croatia vs. England match. The interruption was limited to the US and the stream came back an hour later. YouTube apologized right away but the timing was just horrible for soccer fans.

YouTube didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.