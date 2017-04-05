Ping-pong tricks, Szechuan dipping sauce top YouTube charts

Browsing through the trending videos on YouTube Wednesday morning, I saw the usual new music videos, political gaffes, and late night talk show replays you always see rising to the top. But a few videos stood out for me this week that are worthy of checking out because they're either oddly satisfying (you'll see what I mean) or give you something to think about.

To start off, while the Dude Perfect channel is nothing new to most people, and the guys' high-energy style can go a little overboard, their latest video is satisfying to watch. It's clear pretty quickly that a lot of these ping-pong trick shots probably took numerous takes, but the result is pretty awesome and you have to hand it to them for how excited they get:

In this next one, The School of Life channel explains how deferring to others instead of going after what you want might hurt both you and the other people in your life. In other words, it's okay to be a little selfish sometimes:

We've all probably heard that electricity and water can be a deadly combination, but Grant Thompson - "The King of Random" shows how what's in the water and different voltages can make a big difference:

Finally, after April Fools' Day's surprise episode of "Rick and Morty," it seems like everyone on the Interwebs is talking about McDonald's now obsolete Szechuan dipping sauce. The Binging with Babish cooking channel decided to try to remake the flavor, first using traditional ingredients, then with a recipe from Reddit, and finally with a recipe that mixes current McDonald's dipping sauces. Find out who wins:





