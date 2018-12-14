YouTube took down 58 million videos in three months

Getty Images

YouTube says it's getting faster at removing videos that violate its policies.

The social video platform on Thursday said it removed 58 million videos between July and September for violations of its community guidelines. That includes the removal of 7.8 million individual videos along with videos from 1.6 million channels. YouTube also said it removed over 224 million comments during the three-month period.

"We will be unwavering in our fight against bad actors on our platform and our efforts to remove egregious content before it is viewed," the company wrote in a blog post. "We know there is more work to do and we are continuing to invest in people and technology to remove violative content quickly."

The Google-owned video platform said over 90 percent of the channels and over 80 percent of the videos removed in September violated YouTube's policies on spam or adult content. Of all the removed content, 10.2 percent of videos were removed for child safety.

YouTube uses machine learning and human monitors to remove inappropriate videos before they spread on the platform. The company said 74.5 percent of the videos flagged by its automated system between July and September were removed before they received any views.

YouTube started publishing quarterly moderation reports in April after facing criticism that it was slow to address inappropriate content. The company in August banned notorious conspiracist Alex Jones' channel along with other digital platforms such as Spotify, Apple and Facebook. On Monday, YouTube kicked Gavin McInnes, the founder of far-right organization Proud Boys, off of its platform for repeated copyright violations.

