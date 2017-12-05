YouTube is cutting access to Amazon Fire TV on January 1

CNET

If you've got an Amazon Fire TV, say goodbye to using it to watch YouTube.

The Google-owned video service is cutting access to the Amazon device on Jan. 1, a Google spokeswoman said Tuesday. YouTube is also cutting access today for a second time to Amazon's Echo Show video device.

The moves signal that the ongoing battle between the world's biggest search engine and the world's largest online retailer is only going to get bigger and messier in 2018.

"We've been trying to reach agreement with Amazon to give consumers access to each other's products and services," the spokeswoman said in a statement. "But Amazon doesn't carry Google products like Chromecast and Google Home, doesn't make Prime Video available for Google Cast users, and last month stopped selling some of Nest's latest products.

"Given this lack of reciprocity," she added. "We are no longer supporting YouTube on Echo Show and FireTV. We hope we can reach an agreement to resolve these issues soon."

YouTube vanished from Amazon's Echo Show device in September. The Show, unveiled in May, lets you scan your calendar for things like appointments and view weather forecasts. YouTube returned to the show last month, just in time for Black Friday, but Google is cutting access again.

At the time, Google said Amazon's implementation of YouTube on the Echo Show violated its terms of service.

Google and Amazon have been in a high-stakes battle to get their devices into your home. In October, Google unveiled a new slew of hardware products to get its Assistant, a digital helper akin to Amazon's Alexa and Apple's Siri, to more users. The new devices include an updated version of the Google Home smart speaker and a Google Home Mini device.

Amazon surprised the world and became the unlikely market leader when it released the Echo, a voice-controlled speaker and smart home hub, in 2014. Google followed suit last year with its rival Google Home. Apple plans to join the market with its $350 HomePod. Still, Amazon is the dominant leader in the smart speaker world, with Echo devices owning 73 percent of the market. Google is far behind with 27 percent, according to a report by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners.

Right now, Google Home, the search giant's rival to the Amazon Echo, can't be bought on Amazon. Neither can its Chromecast video streaming device. Google has been in negotiations with Amazon to try to get both company's products on each of their platforms, a person familiar with Google's thinking told CNET. For example, that could mean having Prime Video, Amazon's streaming video service, on Google's Cast streaming products.

"It should be about users of Google and Amazon, not Google and Amazon," said the person familiar.

Amazon representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

