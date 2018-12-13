YouTube Rewind 2018 becomes site's most disliked video ever

YouTube/Screenshot by CNET

YouTube Rewind 2018 became the site's most disliked video ever a week after its release.

The collection of the year's biggest pop culture moments and memes, introduced by Will Smith, features plenty of Fortnite, along with YouTubers like Ninja, Casey Neistat and Emma Chamberlain, but viewers seem to have united in reacting negatively.

It hit 10 million dislikes early Thursday, according to LikesCounter, has been viewed more than 120 million times and has more than 2.1 million likes.

"Mr Stark, I don't feel so good about this year's rewind...,﻿ " wrote one commenter, referencing a heart-wrenching scene in Avengers: Infinity War.

Another complained about the omission of PewDiePie, YouTube's biggest channel with more than 76 million subscribers.

YouTube, however, seems to going by the philosophy that there's no such thing as bad publicity.

"Every year when we release our Rewind video, our number one goal is getting the community to engage with it. This includes liking and disliking the video," a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"With millions of comments, millions of likes and dislikes, and more than 100M views, we're pleased with the results."

Before Thursday, Justin Bieber's Baby was YouTube's most disliked video. Uploaded in 2010, it has 9.8 million dislikes, more than 2 billion views and 10 million likes.

50 billion hours of YouTube gaming videos: That's how much all of you watched this year alone.

