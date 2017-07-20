Google's YouTube has begun using technology to try to redirect viewers away from extremist videos that can be used to publicize terrorism and recruit new members.

"When people search for certain keywords on YouTube, we will display a playlist of videos debunking violent extremist recruiting narratives," Google said in a blog post Thursday. The approach uses technology from a project called Jigsaw from Google's corporate parent, Alphabet.

The move is the first of several steps Google plans to take to curb extremist content. Google, Twitter, Facebook and Microsoft are cooperating to try to curtail use of their services for terrorist-related content.

Extremist videos are a serious problem for YouTube. Major advertisers like Walmart and PepsiCo have pulled YouTube ads because of racist and anti-Semitic videos.