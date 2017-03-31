YouTube moved by Indian bride's 17-minute wedding dance

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image RandomVideos/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

I've long believed nothing would ever beat Jill and Kevin.

This 2009 classic featured the most adorable wedding dance known to YouTube. It has been viewed more than 94 million times.

I wonder how many couples have tried to copy it in real life.

Over the last few days, however, a new wedding dance has emerged on YouTube. More than 7 million people have suddenly latched on to an extraordinary performance by an Indian bride, which was first uploaded a couple of months ago.

Somehow, she talked about a dozen of her girlfriends and possibly family members to enact not merely a dance, but what could be a good chunk of a Bollywood movie. The performance is part of an Indian wedding tradition known as the sangeet.

The whole thing lasts 17 minutes and though the dancing might not be perfect -- especially when the men join in -- the commitment is outstanding.

How many hours of rehearsal must have gone into this enormous production? Yet still, one can only imagine the bride was doing it to please her groom, her family and her guests.

Now, her performance has been viewed on YouTube by about as many people as watch most entertainment shows.

There's one thing I fail to understand, however.

Who are the more than 3,700 people who downvoted this video? What sad, loveless souls these must be to scoff at such a manifestly happy event.