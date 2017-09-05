YouTube is trying to make your livestreaming more about the moment and less about the technicalities.

Sergei Konkov/Getty

Updates to YouTube Live that launch Tuesday will bring more streaming power to your iPhone or iPad, help you moderate comments, and stream with less of a delay, Kurt Wilms, product lead for YouTube Live, said in a blog post.

"Whether it's solar eclipses, NBA superstars, the hottest music artists, pro gamers, creators donating to charity, or the world's most famous giraffe, creators use live to connect with fans during the moments that matter," Wilms said.

The additions come as more celebrities, YouTubers and regular folks experiment with broadcasting video via their phones. It helps that there are a myriad options, including Facebook Live and Twitter's Periscope. The tech giants behind livestreaming all hope that when you feel the need to broadcast in real time, you'll pick them.

YouTube's updates include making it simpler to stream from your Apple iPhone and iPad. Although you can already livestream from certain apps via the YouTube Gaming app, the feature will now come to the main YouTube app so you can use your phone's microphone and front-facing camera to add audio and video commentary to your stream.

No matter what you're streaming, you'll be doing it with lower latency, or less of a delay between when you broadcast the video and when people actually see the feed. The new feature is called ultra-low latency and cuts down on lag so you can answer questions or get viewer response faster. It's a step toward real-time interaction with folks watching your live video.

Finally, there are also several new tools aimed at chat moderation. One lets you pause the chat to moderate by pressing and holding "alt/option." Another lets you check for inappropriate messages and hold them for approval. The system, if you opt in to it, learns over time what you want to hold for review. Another tool is shared hidden user lists, which let moderators use the same hidden user lists for comments and live chat. A hidden user list consists of people a creator does not allow to comment.

