YouTube is the latest to borrow Snapchat's stories idea

YouTube

Get ready to watch a lot more bite-sized videos on YouTube.

A new feature announced Wednesday called Reels, designed to allow its "creator" community to publish a series of short videos up to 30 seconds long strung together in a sort of playlist separate from their other work.

It's the latest example of a tech company borrowing from Snapchat's popular "stories" function, which was instrumental in vaulting it to become one of the hottest social networks, with more than 178 million people logging in each day. Facebook in particular followed this trend, introducing a stories-like feature to its Instagram photo sharing service and its namesake app as well.

"We want to do even more to give you easy ways to express yourself and engage with fans," YouTube said in a blog post announcing the feature.

The new feature is going to be tested with a group of about 100 creators sometime "soon," the company said.