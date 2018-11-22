YouTube is testing having two skippable ads back-to-back

YouTube

If you hate having your video binging session on YouTube interrupted by multiple ad breaks, the good news is that things are about to change.

The streaming platform is rolling out a new tweak to its video watching experience, by placing two skippable ads back-to-back, which it says will reduce the number of ad interruptions later in the video -- up to 40 percent less in a session, according to the company's blog post Tuesday.

The new experience will be rolled out to desktop first, followed by mobile and TV sometime this year (not long now, then). Another cool tidbit from the blog post includes the fact that more people are glued to YouTube watching on TV screens -- over 180 million hours were spent doing so every day on average.

CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.

Best Black Friday 2018 deals: The best discounts we've found so far.