YouTube will livestream Will Smith bungee jumping from a helicopter

YouTube announced on Thursday a slate of new programs it's backing, including a live broadcast of movie star Will Smith bungee jumping from a helicopter over the Grand Canyon on his 50th birthday, Sept. 25.

At a New York presentation for advertisers known as a Newfront, YouTube announced the Smith event, which will donate proceeds to charity. It also announced a new show backed by the NBA and LeBron James called Best Shot, which follows the New York Central High's Blue Devil basketball team.

The Google video site also renewed existing shows: Demi Lovato's Simply Complicate, Kevin Hart's What the Fit and the Slow-Mo Guys The Super Slow Show.

The announcements were all part of a pitch to marketers that they should shovel their ad dollars to YouTube rather than traditional TV. But YouTube has been grappling for more than a year to appease advertisers needs for safe content with its creators' expectations for creative freedom.

Last year, an outcry about commercials running next to offensive videos sparked an advertiser boycott. When YouTube responded by more aggressively pulling ads off sensitive clips, it ended up outraging some uploaders who lost their moneymaking power -- an event dubbed "Adpocalypse."

Put Sept. 25 in your calendar to see Smith's big jump on YouTube.

