YouTube gives educational content and creators $20 million injection

Joan E. Solsman/CNET

YouTube is investing $20 million in spreading knowledge through its Learning initiative.

The video hosting site will put part of that money into the new Learning Fund, which supports education-focused video creators and expert groups, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said Monday in a blog post.

Videos on topics ranging from career skills (interviewing and resume building) to computer science (coding for game development and JavaScript basics) fit the bill, so the range is pretty broad, YouTube global head of learning Malik Ducard said in a separate blog post.

Channels like TED-Ed and Hank and John Green's Crash Course have already secured investment. Those who want to participate in the initiative can fill out an online form.

Now playing: Watch this: YouTube says it's working on growing up

This is clearly designed for experienced video producers. Applicants must manage at least one YouTube channel with a minimum of 25,000 subscribers, and explain their plan for "multi-session content" -- educational videos that build on one another.

YouTube also launched its Learning channel, which promotes curated playlists of videos designed to teach career skills.

The Learning initiative was announced in July, when Wojcicki said people watch "learning-related content over a billion times" every day.

Part of the investment is also going toward new YouTube Originals, which are restricted to its YouTube Premium service.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.